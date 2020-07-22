Acer Chromebook 314 is on sale for only $200 at Staples

As a student, you don’t need to spend a fortune to benefit from a great quality Chromebook. Right now, you can snap up the Acer Chromebook 314 for only $200 at Staples as part of its Back to School sale. That’s a saving of $50 on the usual price. It’s a fantastic option whether you’re learning from home or heading to the classroom or your campus to study. Be quick though — stock is low and you’ll need to act fast to avoid missing out.

The Acer Chromebook 314 offers everything you could need from a budget Chromebook. It has a 14-inch screen so you can easily see what you’re doing, an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage in case you need to store a few files physically rather than on the cloud.

Designed with portability in mind, the Acer Chromebook 314 has a great battery life of about 12 hours so you can easily use it all day on campus without having to worry about finding a power socket. It has a thin bezel and it’s fairly lightweight at about 3 pounds so you won’t have any trouble finding room for it in your bag. An anti-glare display ensures that you can use it wherever you are, even if you’re sitting in a park rather than hunkered down in the college library. It’s also super quiet thanks to a fanless design which means you won’t bother your roommate or anyone near you at the library.

The Acer Chromebook 314 offers Google Assistant support so you can easily use your voice to be more productive, right down to quickly sending files, listening to music, or even controlling smart home devices. Simply put, the Acer Chromebook 314 is an all-round convenient device for this price point. For the student on a tight budget, you can’t go wrong with a Chromebook and this is a well-priced option.

Ordinarily priced at $250, you can snap up the Acer Chromebook 314 for only $200 right now. That’s a 20% saving on the usual price. Even better, Staples is offering free next-day delivery so you can be ready for the new school year in no time.

