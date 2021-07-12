Staples is handing out 23-inch monitor deals this week

  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s nothing quite like sitting down at your workstation, or battlestation, turning on all of your monitors, and immersing yourself in, well, whatever you’re doing. If you don’t have multiple monitors or any for that matter, you’ll be happy to know there are a bunch of desktop monitor deals available. You can always grab a monitor to set up a static workstation if you have a laptop, too.

Dell is also hosting some crazy deals on 23-inch monitors from a couple of brands. You have some options here. The Acer KA2 bi 23.8-inch LCD monitor is $120, or $30 off. The Dell E2318HR 23-inch LED Monitor is also $120, or $40 off. You can read more about the monitors and deals below.

Acer KA2 KA242Y bi 23.8-inch LCD Monitor – $120, was $150

Acer KA242Y bi 23 inch LCD monitor

Acer’s 23.8-inch monitor employs TFT active matrix technology with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. Those features ensure you get a high visual fidelity and excellent clarity. The monitor also features a refresh rate of 75Hz, a response time of less than 2ms, and 178-degree viewing angles. The glossy stand matches the thin bezels and sleek design well, and it will look fantastic even if it’s just freestanding on your desk. Ports include 1 HDMI and 1 VGA. It’s usually $150, but Staples is offering $30 or 20% off, which drops the price to $120 with free shipping and delivery. Can’t beat that!

Dell E2318HR 23-inch LED Monitor – $120, was $170

Dell E2318HR 23-inch flat-panel LCD Monitor

The Dell E2318HR 23-inch display also utilizes TFT active matrix technology and has a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz, a response time between 4ms and 5.9ms, and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. It meets Energy Star standards so it shouldn’t use too much energy on standby, or when turned on. There are 2 inputs, 1 HDMI and 1 VGA. Staples is currently offering the Dell 23-inch LED monitor for $120, which is $50 off the list price ($170). Free shipping and delivery are included, too, which sweetens the deal even more.

More desktop monitor deals available now

Want a bigger monitor, or a curved monitor, or something else entirely? There are a bunch of desktop monitor deals available. We gathered up the best ones and have included them below. See if there’s anything you like!

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$351 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

HP 27-Inch G4 1080p 60Hz Monitor

$170 $190
This monitor makes all of your entertainment shine with its full HD display and HDMI and DisplayPort inputs that let you hook up your Blu-Ray players and other AV equipment.
Buy at Staples

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$350 $550
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell

Sceptre 24-inch 1080p 75Hz IPS Monitor

$139 $160
This 24-inch Sceptre 1080p monitor is a great well-rounded option for professionals and average users alike, offering crisp picture quality and minimal bezels for a sleek look.
Buy at Amazon

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$300 $490
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
Buy at Dell
With on-page coupon

Lepow 14-Inch Portable 1080p IPS Monitor

$200 $210
Dual displays aren't just for desktops thanks to this 14-inch USB-powered monitor from Lepow, which features a 1080p IPS panel and is the perfect companion for laptops and mobile devices.
Buy at Amazon
