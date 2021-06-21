  1. Deals
This 25-inch Alienware 4K Monitor just got a MASSIVE price cut for Prime Day

By

Prime Day is in full swing and that means huge savings and Prime Day deals on all of your wish list gadgets and devices. And gaming monitors are no exception. Want to upgrade your gaming setup with a fantastic new monitor? Do it and let us help you find the best deal for your needs, starting with this deal from Dell: An Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor for just $270. And since this monitor was originally priced at $510, that means Dell’s Prime Day discount nets you a hefty savings of $240!

Here’s your chance at a feature-rich gaming monitor that won’t break the bank. You’re getting a monitor that normally costs over $500 at a steep 47% discount. And even at that price, you’re still getting so much, including a 24.5-inch monitor that features a speedy 240Hz refresh rate, a true 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium, Nvidia G-Sync, and AlienFX (a customizable lighting effects system). With Alienware (and this deal in particular), you don’t have to sacrifice style and function for a lower price. You truly can have it all with this deal.

The monitor also comes with a full HD 1080p resolution, two HDMI connectors, and an anti-glare screen coating. And with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync, you’re pretty much guaranteed enhanced clarity and tear-free images.

Prime Day isn’t going to last forever, and neither will this deal, so don’t miss out on your chance to score an Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor for nearly half off its original price of $510. Don’t miss your chance to get this monitor for just $270 and save yourself $240 in the process. This deal is a great way to give your setup the upgrade it deserves.

