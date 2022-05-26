 Skip to main content
Memorial Day Deal: Save $500 on this Alienware gaming PC today

By

One of the best ways to get into the intimidating world of PC gaming is to pick up a pre-built system. As part of its early Memorial Day sales, Dell has started slashing the prices on top-tier Alienware machines. Right now, you can pick up the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop for just $1,300, a huge $500 discount on the regular price of $1,800. This is the perfect first system for a new desktop gamer or a great way to upgrade from an old unit. Keep reading to learn why Alienware is still one of the leading brands in PC gaming.

This Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is one of the best gaming desktops in its price range, with features and components that rival even the best custom-built PCs. The most striking part of this build is the case — it’s a unique Dark Side of the Moon chassis with impressive RGB color details and a stylish exterior. Since this is a Ryzen Edition, inside you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor with six cores and 12 threads. This is an excellent chip for gaming, especially when coupled with the high-performance CPU liquid cooling. On top of that, you get 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 3200MHz memory, compatible with overclocking through XMP.

As with any gaming PC, the star of the show is the graphics card. This model is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, one of the most powerful GPUs from the previous generation. Despite being a few years old, the 2080 Super is still an absolute powerhouse, able to take on the latest 3D blockbuster titles with high frame rates and remarkable stability. You can even overclock this chip if you need additional performance. This PC comes with a plethora of ports and expandability options, including two additional DIMM slots for a future RAM upgrade. You also get gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1.

If you’re interested in picking up a gaming PC, now is the time to buy. Right now, you can pick up the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super for just $1,300, a massive $500 off the regular price. This is one of the best gaming PC deals we’ve seen all year. Hit the Buy Now button while this deal is still here!

