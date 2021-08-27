  1. Deals
Alienware gaming PC price slashed by hundreds at Dell

By
An angled view of the white Alienware Aurora R12 gaming PC.

There’s gaming deals for all kinds of gamers, including gaming PC deals for those who prefer the platform over video game consoles. There’s different brands to choose from, but it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell’s Alienware deals, which include this $370 discount on the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop that brings its price down to just $1,100 from its original price of $1,470.

Dell is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best gaming desktops, and its gaming-focused Alienware brand continues the company’s focus on both performance and style. The Alienware Aurora R12 is a prime example of this, as it’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, alongside a unique design that not only looks good, but also keeps the gaming PC cool by ensuring better airflow to prevent overheating.

Playing games on the Alienware Aurora R12 is an even more enjoyable experience because you won’t suffer from slowdowns and crashes, though you’ll have to purchase a high-quality monitor from among these gaming monitor deals to take advantage of the upgraded processing power. It’s all worth it though, especially since its innovative PSU swing-arm will let you easily upgrade the gaming PC’s components once you have the extra cash.

Gamers who are looking to invest in a new gaming PC won’t be disappointed if they go with the Alienware Aurora R12. It’s an even more tempting option because of Dell’s $370 price cut on the gaming desktop, lowering its price to just $1,100 from its original price of $1,470. Availability is limited and stocks are going quick though, so if you’re already looking forward to the games that you’ll play on the Alienware Aurora R12, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Alienware deals

Gamers will love to play their favorite games on the Alienware Aurora R12, but the brand is more than just gaming PCs. If you want to check out other offers for the Dell-owned brand’s products, which include gaming desktops, gaming laptops, and gaming accessories, you can start right here, as we’ve gathered some of the best Alienware deals that are currently available.

Alienware Wireless AW510H Gaming Headset and AW510K Keyboard

$225 $230
The headset features 7.1 stereo surround sound and the keyboard has fully customizable lighting.
Buy at Amazon
