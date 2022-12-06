 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $530 off right now

The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

Play today’s most popular games at the highest settings with the Alienware Aurora R13, which is on sale with a $530 discount from Dell that lowers its price to $2,300 from its sticker price of $2,830. This machine is one of the best investments that you can make in gaming right now, but you’ll have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this offer because it’s unclear how much time is left to avail it.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop

If you own one of the best gaming desktops, you won’t need to check if your machine can run a newly released video game because you’re sure that it’s powerful enough. That’s one of the advantages of the Alienware Aurora R13, as it’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop as a good baseline for modern gaming systems. Take your pick from the best PC games — you won’t have trouble playing any one of them on the Alienware Aurora R13.

After hooking up the Alienware Aurora R13 with its power supply, monitor, keyboard, and mouse, you can already start installing your favorite games and all their necessary updates on its 1TB SSD because it comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box. The gaming PC’s design features an internal layout that lessens airflow obstructions and thermal architecture that allows for up to four system fans and different liquid cooling options, so yo don’t need to worry about overheating if you will play for hours at a time.

The gaming PC deals that are worth it usually still don’t come cheap, but you can enjoy savings that you can spend on more video games and accessories like gaming monitor deals. Dell’s $530 discount for the Alienware Aurora R13 is one such offer, and we’re pretty sure that it’s drawing a lot of attention from gamers. If you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite titles on this gaming desktop, it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and check out immediately so that you can get it for $2,300 instead of its original price of $2,830.

