  Deals
Alienware gaming chair $30 off for early Black Friday deal at Dell

By
Alienware S5000 gaming chair on sale at Dell.

The holiday shopping season is here, and we’ve tracked down one of the best Black Friday gaming chair deals out there. The Alienware S5000 gaming chair is currently $30 off at Dell, marked down to a sale price of $370 from its regular price of $400. The S5000 is the gaming chair made for all gamers, offering features designed for intense gameplay and comfortable down time. Get over to Dell to claim one of the best Black Friday deals and make the Alienware S5000 your gaming throne of choice.

Made for the everyday gamer and the intensity of adrenaline-chasing gamers, the Alienware S5000’s versatility is at the forefront with a design that provides the comfort and ergonomics to play games for extended periods of time. A high backrest provides greater neck, shoulder, and lumbar support. An industrial grade class-4 lift cylinder prevents chair drop, keeping it locked at the proper height.

One of the best Dell Black Friday deals you’re sure to come across, the Alienware S5000’s superior comfort is complemented by its long-lasting durability, which comes from a high-density foam that goes far beyond the standard high-resiliency foam of most gaming chairs. The Alienware S5000’s backrest and seat are padded with microfiber infused with coffee grounds, which gives the S5000 unique properties such as odor control and quick drying.

Continue your adventure through Black Friday deals with this great one from Dell, marking the Alienware S5000 down to $370, which is $30 off its regular price of $400. Get your game on by clicking over to Dell now.

More gaming deals

We think the Alienware S5000 is one of the best Black Friday deals out there, but if you are in the market for other tech to add to your gaming arsenal, check out our other Black Friday gaming chair deals, or check out some of the gaming deals below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch)

$51 $60
Build your personal getaway from scratch on your own island and customize your character. Collect materials to construct what you need, get to know the residents, and show off your creation. more
Buy at Amazon

Anthem (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

$5 $20
Discover the secrets of Anthem as a Freelancer, as you upgrade your Javelin exosuits to match your playstyle. Team up with up to three other players in cooperative adventures across an open world. more
Buy at Best Buy

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Console with Wireless Controller (Renewed)

$435 $599
This bundle includes the 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console, an Xbox One wireless controller, and a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription. The console is renewed, but works and looks like new. more
Buy at Amazon

OFM ESS Collection High-Back Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

$110 $232
This racing-style chair features contoured segmented padding, center-tilt control, flip-up arms, and weight capacity of 275 lbs. for comfort and durability. more
Buy at Amazon

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset

$66 $100
Razer's Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset provides audio realism so that you are fully immersed in your game while the noise-canceling microphone makes for crystal clear communication. more
Buy at Amazon

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse

$23 $25
This gaming mouse features a 6,400 DPI optical sensor, durable mechanical switches of up to 10 million clicks, an accurate scroll wheel, and five programmable buttons. more
Buy at Amazon
