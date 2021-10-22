Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The holiday shopping season is here, and we’ve tracked down one of the best Black Friday gaming chair deals out there. The Alienware S5000 gaming chair is currently $30 off at Dell, marked down to a sale price of $370 from its regular price of $400. The S5000 is the gaming chair made for all gamers, offering features designed for intense gameplay and comfortable down time. Get over to Dell to claim one of the best Black Friday deals and make the Alienware S5000 your gaming throne of choice.

Made for the everyday gamer and the intensity of adrenaline-chasing gamers, the Alienware S5000’s versatility is at the forefront with a design that provides the comfort and ergonomics to play games for extended periods of time. A high backrest provides greater neck, shoulder, and lumbar support. An industrial grade class-4 lift cylinder prevents chair drop, keeping it locked at the proper height.

One of the best Dell Black Friday deals you’re sure to come across, the Alienware S5000’s superior comfort is complemented by its long-lasting durability, which comes from a high-density foam that goes far beyond the standard high-resiliency foam of most gaming chairs. The Alienware S5000’s backrest and seat are padded with microfiber infused with coffee grounds, which gives the S5000 unique properties such as odor control and quick drying.

Continue your adventure through Black Friday deals with this great one from Dell, marking the Alienware S5000 down to $370, which is $30 off its regular price of $400. Get your game on by clicking over to Dell now.

