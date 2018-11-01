Everything you need to know about Amazon Black Friday deals

Share

Even though Amazon is almost exclusively an online-only retailer, that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility when it comes to the range of products and deals it can offer. Last year, its deals started a week before Black Friday, so expect deals to be available all day online as of Friday, November 16 this year. It’s not enough to simply check-in in the morning and get your shopping done, however — the retailer adds new deals to the site as often as every five minutes, so your mouse will likely be hovering over the refresh button throughout the week.

Amazon has yet to announce any major changes to its Black Friday policies, so it’s probable that the company will continue offering free two-day shipping for Prime members (everyone else will get free shipping on orders over $25). You should be able to return any items shipped by Amazon between November 1 and December 31 up until January 31.

Looking at the Amazon Black Friday deals from last year gives us some hints as to what to expect. What stands out the most is that Amazon heavily discounted its own products in 2017, such as the Echo and Echo Dot, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, and their exclusive Kindle e-readers. Shoppers should also keep an eye out for deals on smart home technology (like smart plugs, lighting, and even robot vacuums). If you’ve been considering investing in a smart home hub and its connecting technology, this will be the time to pull the trigger.

Although Black Friday can be a stressful time for shoppers, you shouldn’t be too worried when it comes to finding the right products through Amazon. The retailer has a huge amount of stock ready for this massive sales period, especially when it comes to its own branded products. This means that if you’re in the market for an Echo or a Fire TV, it can likely wait until the end of your shopping.

We expect leaks and new information to become available over the next few days, so keep your eyes on our site. We’ll also be posting guides to great deals from other retailers like Macy’s and Best Buy.

