Digital Trends
Deals

Everything you need to know about Amazon Black Friday deals

Leah Bjornson
By

Even though Amazon is almost exclusively an online-only retailer, that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility when it comes to the range of products and deals it can offer. Last year, its deals started a week before Black Friday, so expect deals to be available all day online as of Friday, November 16 this year. It’s not enough to simply check-in in the morning and get your shopping done, however — the retailer adds new deals to the site as often as every five minutes, so your mouse will likely be hovering over the refresh button throughout the week.

Amazon has yet to announce any major changes to its Black Friday policies, so it’s probable that the company will continue offering free two-day shipping for Prime members (everyone else will get free shipping on orders over $25). You should be able to return any items shipped by Amazon between November 1 and December 31 up until January 31.

Looking at the Amazon Black Friday deals from last year gives us some hints as to what to expect. What stands out the most is that Amazon heavily discounted its own products in 2017, such as the Echo and Echo Dot, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, and their exclusive Kindle e-readers. Shoppers should also keep an eye out for deals on smart home technology (like smart plugs, lighting, and even robot vacuums). If you’ve been considering investing in a smart home hub and its connecting technology, this will be the time to pull the trigger.

Although Black Friday can be a stressful time for shoppers, you shouldn’t be too worried when it comes to finding the right products through Amazon. The retailer has a huge amount of stock ready for this massive sales period, especially when it comes to its own branded products. This means that if you’re in the market for an Echo or a Fire TV, it can likely wait until the end of your shopping.

We expect leaks and new information to become available over the next few days, so keep your eyes on our site. We’ll also be posting guides to great deals from other retailers like Macy’s and Best Buy.

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best MacBook deals for November 2018
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Full laptop from directly in front
Computing

Leaked Costco Black Friday ad reveals crazy savings on the Dell XPS 13, more

Upcoming Black Friday deals at Costco include $500 off the Dell XPS 13. Other sales also extend to various electronics, including HP Chromebooks, Apple iPads, and other Windows laptops,
Posted By Arif Bacchus
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

Everything you need to know about Target’s Black Friday deals

The mega retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. Here's everything you need to know, both online and in store.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
Dell XPS 15 9570 open angle
Computing

Dells takes up to $450 off of XPS and Alienware notebooks for Black Friday

Dell just dropped its Black Friday ad this year, and shoppers can find some substantial savings on laptops, desktops, and other technology items. Some of the biggest deals include up to $450 off of XPS and Alienware notebooks.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Deals

Get an Amazon Fire TV Cube for half the regular price, today only

If you've been thinking about upgrading to the latest in streaming technology, today is the day. HSN is slashing the price of the Amazon Fire TV Cube in half for one day only. Don't miss your chance to get the Cube for under $60.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need

Did you know there are thousands of Amazon Coupons and promo codes that you can take advantage of? We found coupons for everything from tech to everyday products. Find out what savings you've been missing out on.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon mattress bedding bundle bed bedroom blanket 545012
Deals

From mattress to pillows, create the perfect bed set through Amazon

Amazon has everything you need to create the perfect bedding bundle for your room. To help make it even easier, we've chosen our favorite items from the hundreds of duvets, sheet sets, and pillows available.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for November 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for November 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best iPhone deals for November 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for November 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for November 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

The best iPad deals for November 2018

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for November 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for November 2018

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new and upcoming triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best laptop deals
Deals

Here are the 10 best laptop deals for November 2018

Whether you've started a new school year, are shopping for a student, or you just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the 10 best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for November 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll