Embarking a weeklong vacation and worried about the safety of your home? Now is the perfect time to snag this Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera from Amazon. You can get this smart home security camera for only $90, which is a sweet $30 drop from its original price of $120.

Ahead of Prime 2019, Amazon has been ramping up great smart home deals. The Amazon Cloud Cam features motion-detection capabilities that will notify you when it senses any activity. Using a Cloud Cam mobile app, checking on your home at any time is a breeze. You can watch live video streams, replay motion alert clips, and download the previous 24 hours of recording for free.

This security cam has ambient light sensors and night vision. Its camera is 60mm in diameter, 42mm in thickness, 104mm in height, and 70mm in base diameter. It also has a field view of 120 degrees for a wider reach. You can even watch footage previews at 1080p in Full HD resolution at up to 30 frames per second.

This cloud cam also boasts a two-way audio function. Its built-in mic can detect specific sounds such as a dog barking, a baby crying, and even the sound of glass breaking. Sounds like these will trigger the camera to notify you that something is happening in your house. The built-in speaker will allow you to say hello to your pets or tell them to stop barking. These features are only available through the Cloud Cam subscription plan.

The Amazon Cloud Cam is also compatible with Alexa. Just ask Alexa if you want to watch the live feed on your Fire Tablet or with your Amazon Echo Show and it will display right away.

Included in the $90 package deal are free access to cloud storage for 24 hours, notifications for general motions that are detected, and unlimited download and sharing of video clips. Although you will need to subscribe to the Cloud Cam plan to unlock its advanced features, like person detection, audio detection, smoke/carbon monoxide alarm, and Intelligent notifications (for customizable notification and filtered alerts).

Additional security is essential for every household, and the Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera is a great option for this purpose. You better grab this $90 deal from Amazon while it still lasts.

