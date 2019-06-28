Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon drops $30 off of its Cloud Cam Security Camera ahead of Prime Day 2019

Jufer Cooper
By
amazon drops baby tech prices for new moms mothers day cloud cam security camera works with alexa 1000x673

Embarking a weeklong vacation and worried about the safety of your home? Now is the perfect time to snag this Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera from Amazon. You can get this smart home security camera for only $90, which is a sweet $30 drop from its original price of $120.

Ahead of Prime 2019, Amazon has been ramping up great smart home deals. The Amazon Cloud Cam features motion-detection capabilities that will notify you when it senses any activity. Using a Cloud Cam mobile app, checking on your home at any time is a breeze. You can watch live video streams, replay motion alert clips, and download the previous 24 hours of recording for free.

This security cam has ambient light sensors and night vision. Its camera is 60mm in diameter, 42mm in thickness, 104mm in height, and 70mm in base diameter. It also has a field view of 120 degrees for a wider reach. You can even watch footage previews at 1080p in Full HD resolution at up to 30 frames per second.

This cloud cam also boasts a two-way audio function. Its built-in mic can detect specific sounds such as a dog barking, a baby crying, and even the sound of glass breaking. Sounds like these will trigger the camera to notify you that something is happening in your house. The built-in speaker will allow you to say hello to your pets or tell them to stop barking. These features are only available through the Cloud Cam subscription plan.

The Amazon Cloud Cam is also compatible with Alexa. Just ask Alexa if you want to watch the live feed on your Fire Tablet or with your Amazon Echo Show and it will display right away.

Included in the $90 package deal are free access to cloud storage for 24 hours, notifications for general motions that are detected, and unlimited download and sharing of video clips. Although you will need to subscribe to the Cloud Cam plan to unlock its advanced features, like person detection, audio detection, smoke/carbon monoxide alarm, and Intelligent notifications (for customizable notification and filtered alerts).

Additional security is essential for every household, and the Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera is a great option for this purpose. You better grab this $90 deal from Amazon while it still lasts.

Looking for more great stuff? Find early Prime Day deals and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals so far and price predictions for July 15
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals so far and price predictions for July 15

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Amazon Echo Show 5
Smart Home

Prepare for Prime Day with our price predictions for Echo, other Amazon devices

The better-prepared you are when Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off on July 15, the more likely you'll be ready for the best deals. With literally millions of products marked down for Prime Day, lack of preparation could be costly.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon products fathers day sale cloud cam 3 pack
Deals

Amazon cuts sweet deals on smart home devices in advance of Prime Day

Now that we know Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs through July 16, we've begun our search for teaser deals leading up to the event. Amazon uses its smart home device brands to build excitement for Prime Day.
Posted By Bruce Brown
iRobot Roomba 614 Vacuum Cleaning Robot
Deals

Why wait for Prime Day? Amazon slashes price on iRobot Roomba 614 robot vacuum

With its no-nonsense operation and solid cleaning power, you can’t go wrong with the iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum. Order yours today on Amazon for only $199 and enjoy clean floors year-round.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Acer Predator Triton 500 review
Computing

Amazon slashes prices on Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and gaming gear

Leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2019 on July 15 and 16, the retail giant continues to slash prices dramatically but in a strategically selective manner, as with the Acer products in this one-day sale on productivity and gaming hardware.
Posted By Bruce Brown
vizio 70 inch 4k tv deal e series walmart featured
Deals

Walmart discounts $400 off of this massive 70-inch Vizio 4K TV

Walmart has kicked off a fantastic deal on the Vizio E-Series, reducing the price of the 70-inch model by $400. Pair that with a crystal-clear screen and a ton of smarts, and you have a 4K TV worthy of the name (and your cash).
Posted By Josh Levenson
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Deals

The 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go just got a $60 price cut from Walmart

Sleek and powerful, the 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go offers excellent bang for your buck. Its tablet-to-laptop versatility makes it easy for you to work and play on virtually anywhere. Get yours today from Walmart for $339.
Posted By Erica Katherina
sony ultras slim sound bar walmart deal ct290
Deals

Upgrading your home theater? This Sony Ultra-Slim Soundbar System is now 25% off

The Sony HT-CT290 Ultra-Slim 300W is a no-frills soundbar system that offers excellent bang for the buck. Get yours today on Amazon at a discounted price of $148 to bring your movie and music experience to a whole new level.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best laptop deals featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for June 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: What we expect from the Amazon event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is right around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about Amazon Prime Day 2019…
Posted By Christian de Looper
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for June 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for May 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

The best Prime Day laptop deals: Expect MacBook, Chromebook, gaming discounts

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start preparing for some amazing laptop deals. Every year, we see huge discounts on gaming laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more.
Posted By Luke Larsen
HP Omen 15 review
Deals

HP 4th of July sale: Spectre x360 and Omen laptops get huge price cuts

The HP July 4 sale is here, and it offers discounts on two of our favorite laptops. If you’re shopping for a new 2-in-1 ultrabook for work or you’re in the market for a beefy gaming laptop, read on to find out how you can save.
Posted By Lucas Coll
hp omen mindframe headset review 13
Deals

Best Buy takes a massive $150 off of the HP Omen Mindframe cooling headset

Even old-school PC brands like HP have gotten into the head-fi game, and the HP Omen Mindframe cooling headset is now on sale for a quarter of its original price. Read on to find out more about this unique design and how much you can save.
Posted By Lucas Coll