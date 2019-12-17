Amazon slashed $100 off the price of its hottest two-device bundle. A 56% discount on the Alexa-compatible Echo Show 8 smart display and Echo Dot smart speaker is hard to pass up. With these two Echo units, you can control a houseful of Alexa-compatible smart devices from two locations, one with a display.

We track the best discounts on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smart home devices. Together, the Amazon and Google devices share approximately 85% of the U.S. smart home smart speaker market (which includes smart displays). Walmart currently has a bundle similar to Echo Show 8 and Echo Dot. Walmart’s deal includes the Google Nest Hub and Google Nest Mini and costs $1 less than the Echo deal. The Amazon bundled deal with the Show 8 and Echo Dot is a $100 savings.

If you’re already an Alexa or Google Assistant fan, it’s not likely you’ll switch platforms based on a single deal. If you’re just starting to configure a smart home, however, the cost isn’t the determining issue in this case. Most people who buy smart home devices already have a preference for one platform or the other.

The Echo Show 8 is Amazon’s mid-size smart display, with an 8-inch HD color touchscreen and stereo audio. The Show 8 arguably offers the most bang for the buck compared to the significantly smaller display with the Show 5 and the $100 higher price tag for the Echo Show, which has a 10-inch screen.

You can use the Show 8 display to show the weather and your daily schedule, make audio and video calls, watch TV shows and videos and view livestream or recorded footage from smart home security cameras. You can display your photos on the screen, use the device to configure and control your smart home devices, follow step-by-step instructions and recipes.

If you’re concerned about privacy because of the Show 8’s camera and microphones, there’s a physical slide that blocks both in addition to software controls.

The third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker in this bundle is the best-selling model in the world, with tens of millions already in use around the globe. The Dot’s unobtrusive, neutral styling blends with most any decor. You can ask Alexa to answer questions, play music, tell you a story, or set timers and alarms. If you add smart controls for lights, saying “Alexa, turn on the great room,” for example, is such a convenience that you’ll quickly wish you could do that with all your home lighting.

Normally priced $180 if purchased separately, the bundled Echo Show 8 and Echo Dot deal is $80. There is a speed bump with this bundle, however, because it’s out of stock until December 29. However, as long as time is not super important, you can order now for delivery on December 31, and Amazon won’t charge your card until the bundle ships. If you want the best deal we’ve ever seen on the mid-size Echo Show 8 and an Echo Dot, this is a great opportunity to score two powerful smart home devices and take advantage of this excellent price.

