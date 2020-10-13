Amazon slashes prices of Echo and Fire TV devices for Prime Day

Prime Day is here. Okay, not quite. We still have a few hours to go until the event itself kicks off, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from discounting everything from Echo Dots and Fire TVs to Fire tablets to their lowest-ever prices. I guess when you run the show you can do as you please. Anyhow, the retailer has confirmed that Amazon device sales are in fact Prime Day deals — as indicated by the small badge on the product pages — and has reassured us that the pricing will remain the same through the end of the shopping bonanza on October 14.
The best single best deal? The retailer has the Amazon Echo Dot for just $19. This is the cheapest it has ever offered the puck-sized smart speaker, down $3 from the $22 we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Of course, that’s not the only offer to write home about. It’s also offering the souped-up Amazon Echo Studio for $150, down $50 from the usual $200, and has the top-rated Fire HD 10 tablet for just $80. That’s $70 under sticker. Oh, and did we mention the Fire TV Recast (500GB) is on sale for just $130. Wait for it… That’s a savings of $100. Wowzers.
Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker$10
Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire Edition$260
Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle$128
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5$170
Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5$150
Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera$50
Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa LIFX Smart Bulb$10
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5$170
All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot$70
Fire TV Recast$130
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet$80
Echo Studio$150
Kindle Essentials Bundle$120
Echo Flex with Amazon Smart Plug$15
Toshiba TF-32A710U21 32-inch Smart 720p HD Fire TV$120
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p Fire TV$80
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)$19
Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV Fire Edition$180
Echo Auto$20
Echo Show 5$45
Fire HD 10 Tablet$80
When is the best time to buy Amazon devices?
Prime Day, duh! Amazon has said on multiple occasions that it saves its biggest discounts for Prime Day, slashing prices of its hardware by even more than it does on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That’s why you can shop now with confidence that these same products won’t be cheaper next month, or the month after. The only time we are likely to see them cheaper is on Prime Day next year, but what good is that? The holidays are right around the corner, you’re stuck at home, and you want the latest must-have tech now. It’s safe to buy, my friends.
Should I buy these Amazon devices now or wait for Prime Day tomorrow?
Amazon has branded these offers ‘Early Prime Day Deals’, meaning the prices will remain the same right through the end of Prime Day on October 14. It has even confirmed as much to Digital Trends. Unlike the other offers we’ll see, there’s no rush to bag these. Based on what has happened before, the e-commerce titan tends to have enough stock of these items to last the entire event, further evidenced by the fact there’s no percentage claimed indictor on their respective product pages. In short, though: There’s no harm in buying them now
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
