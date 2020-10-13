  1. Deals

Amazon slashes prices of Echo and Fire TV devices for Prime Day

Prime Day is here. Okay, not quite. We still have a few hours to go until the event itself kicks off, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from discounting everything from Echo Dots and Fire TVs to Fire tablets to their lowest-ever prices. I guess when you run the show you can do as you please. Anyhow, the retailer has confirmed that Amazon device sales are in fact Prime Day deals — as indicated by the small badge on the product pages — and has reassured us that the pricing will remain the same through the end of the shopping bonanza on October 14.

The best single best deal? The retailer has the Amazon Echo Dot for just $19. This is the cheapest it has ever offered the puck-sized smart speaker, down $3 from the $22 we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Of course, that’s not the only offer to write home about. It’s also offering the souped-up Amazon Echo Studio for $150, down $50 from the usual $200, and has the top-rated Fire HD 10 tablet for just $80. That’s $70 under sticker. Oh, and did we mention the Fire TV Recast (500GB) is on sale for just $130. Wait for it… That’s a savings of $100. Wowzers.
Expires soon

Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker

$10 $25
For those who want to talk to Alexa in more room than one or those looking to get in on the smart speaker craze on the cheap.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire Edition

$260 $380
This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy Amazon Prime.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle

$128 $143
Kid stuck inside? Get them into reading with this bundle. It even includes the whole Harry Potter series!
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5

$170 $340
For those who want only the best. Check the door from your couch or from anywhere else.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5

$150 $290
A great bundle for those who want to answer the door from anywhere even if they don't have their phone on them. Stick the Echo Show in the living room and anyone can see who is at the door.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$50 $125
This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstands echo show.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa LIFX Smart Bulb

$10 $35
This combination is perfect if you want to use the lightswitch less and your voice more. Cheap so it will be easy to setup the whole house.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5

$170 $320
For those who want a great video doorbell paired with an Echo show to put in the bedroom or living room to see who's knocking.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot

$70 $150
Here is a great bundle for home owners. Get the echo dot to enjoy automation and voice commands, get the ring doorbell so you can start answering the door from anywhere.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fire TV Recast

$130 $230
This DVR not only lets you watch and record over the air tv but you can do it on the road with a mobile device as well.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet

$80 $140
Includes 1 year of Amazon Kitds+. Perfect for parents who need to distract kids while they work from home.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Studio

$150 $200
Want an Alexa? Need a high quality speaker for music or voice calls? The studio is for you.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kindle Essentials Bundle

$120 $135
Forget about the world and dive into a book with amazons gigantic library. no mask required.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Flex with Amazon Smart Plug

$15 $50
With this Alexa flex and plug combo you'll be automating your morning routine in no time.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Toshiba TF-32A710U21 32-inch Smart 720p HD Fire TV

$120 $180
For those who want to enjoy amazon prime on a budget.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p Fire TV

$80 $150
For those who want to put a TV on their desk or kitchen counter.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$19 $50
Echo Dot can be your first step into smart home automation, issuing voice commands, and much more.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV Fire Edition

$180 $280
A perfect spare tv for around the house. Or as a "first" tv for an older child or college student.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Auto

$20 $50
Add Alexa to your car for hands free controls and fewer worries.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Echo Show 5

$45 $90
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behave like any other smart alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fire HD 10 Tablet

$80 $150
With 12 hours of batter life this is perfect for anyone who wants to read, watch movies, or play some simple games anywhere. Watch prime tv shows in the backyard, living room, or even on vacation.
Buy at Amazon

When is the best time to buy Amazon devices?

Prime Day, duh! Amazon has said on multiple occasions that it saves its biggest discounts for Prime Day, slashing prices of its hardware by even more than it does on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That’s why you can shop now with confidence that these same products won’t be cheaper next month, or the month after. The only time we are likely to see them cheaper is on Prime Day next year, but what good is that? The holidays are right around the corner, you’re stuck at home, and you want the latest must-have tech now. It’s safe to buy, my friends.

Should I buy these Amazon devices now or wait for Prime Day tomorrow?

Amazon has branded these offers ‘Early Prime Day Deals’, meaning the prices will remain the same right through the end of Prime Day on October 14. It has even confirmed as much to Digital Trends. Unlike the other offers we’ll see, there’s no rush to bag these. Based on what has happened before, the e-commerce titan tends to have enough stock of these items to last the entire event, further evidenced by the fact there’s no percentage claimed indictor on their respective product pages. In short, though: There’s no harm in buying them now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

