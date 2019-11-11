In honor of Veterans Day, Amazon discounted a one-year Amazon Prime membership for U.S. military and veterans. The deal, which ends today, November 11, offers a year of Prime membership for $79, a $40 discount from the normal $119 annual fee.

The promotion is for all verified U.S. active-duty military, National Guard, Reserve personnel, and veterans. Prime Student and discounted Prime members are not eligible for the Veterans Day promotion. Existing non-discounted regular Prime members are eligible for the Veterans Day promotion and can have their membership extended for one year.

Amazon Prime members have access to a long list of benefits, but for most people, the largest money-saver is Prime Delivery. Prime members have unlimited free two-day shipping on more than 100 million products. One-day day shipping, same-day delivery, and two-hour delivery are also available at no extra cost to Prime members, but anything faster than two-day delivery depends on your city or town. According to Amazon, more than 10,000 cities and towns support one-day shipping and same-day delivery, although those speedier-than usual services aren’t available for all products. The big deal, however, is you don’t have to pay anything for shipping as long as two-day delivery is fast enough.

Prime Video and Prime Music are also at the top of the list of appealing Prime membership benefits. As a Prime member, you can stream unlimited movies, TV shows, and Amazon Original content, which includes films and TV series. With Prime Music, you can listen to more than 2 million songs on-demand and ad-free. Prime Reading allows you free, unlimited access to popular magazines, comic books, and more than 1,000 e-books.

With Prime shopping benefits, you can get discounts at Whole Foods Markets plus tons of early-access deals for online shopping. For example, Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event in July, second in its massive scope only to Black Friday, only Prime members are eligible to take advantage of the millions of discounts. Prime members also get 30-minute early access to daily Amazon Lightning Deals.

Additional Prime member benefits include the ability to share your account with one other adult for shipping, streaming video, TV, music, and books.

Amazon adds benefits to Prime Membership regularly, so it’s a good idea to check the full list regularly to be sure you’re not missing out.

