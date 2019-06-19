Digital Trends
Amazon cuts price of 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro with a $124 discount

Apple tablets have always been on top of the game since its inception. Despite the rise of various competitors, iPads still rule the tablet market. If you’ve been thinking of grabbing one, you may want to take advantage of Amazon’s 5% discount on this 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro Though you could also wait until Amazon Prime Day rolls around in case the deals are better.

Normally listed at $999, a nice $124 off brings the price of the tablet down to $875. That may still seem expensive, but it’s still rare to find a good deal on Apple iPad Pro. Though admittedly, there are quite a few Apple deals going on right now, including the latest 11-inch iPad Pro for just $699.

The latest Apple iPad Pro boasts a gigantic 12.9-inch screen size and a thinner bezel for a more sleek, modern look. It offers a 2,732 x 2,048 resolution through the Liquid Retina LCD technology, similar to that of iPhone XR. The result, of course, is a breathtaking display with sharp and vibrant colors perfect for watching videos on YouTube or binge-watching on Netflix.

Apple also took things to the next level when it comes to performance. While iPhone XS and XR already have superior performance thanks to the A12 Bionic processor, Apple powered up the iPad Pro with the A12X Bionic. This allows the device to perform intensive tasks such as editing in Photoshop and Lightroom without a sweat. Planning to install the latest games in iPad Pro? No problem. Apple even made comparisons to the Xbox One, claiming that the new iPad Pro could provide a better graphics experience compared to the console.

The latest iPad pro is equipped with a 12-megapixel camera on the rear and an f/1.8 aperture. It supports the new Smart HDR feature which was first introduced on the iPhone XS. You’ll also be impressed with the tablet’s TrueDepth camera mode. It’s pretty solid for taking selfies and video conferencing and can be used to take Portrait Mode photos so you can create Memojis and Animojis.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 64GB) may be heavy on the wallet, but there’s so much you can do with it that makes it a worthwhile investment. We even considered it as the best tablet ever when we reviewed it last year. Snag one for yourself on Amazon for $875

Looking for more savings? We've found Amazon Prime Day deals, iPhone deals, and Apple Watch sales.

