Amazon drops the price for the Fire HD 10 Tablet with hands-free Alexa

The Fire HD 10 Tablet has always been an astonishingly good buy in comparison to Apple iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tabs. Amazon just sweetened the deal for the versatile 1080p full HD tablet with 32GB storage and Alexa hands-free compatibility with a significant price drop in a pre-Labor Day sale.

The Fire HD 10‘s 10.1-inch diagonal display uses its 1,920 x 1,080 resolution for fine image and video details with more than 2 million pixels, or 224 pixels per inch (PPI). Powered by a 1.8GHz quad-core processor, the Fire HD 10 is 30% faster than the previous generation with two 1.8GHz cores and two 1.4GHz cores running simultaneously. The tablet runs for up to 10 hours per battery charge. Dual-band 801.11ac Wi-Fi ensures a solid connection to handle high-resolution material, including HD video, games, and other streaming content.

Front and rear cameras on the Fire HD 10 include a 2MP rear-facing camera for photos and 720p HD video. The front-facing VGA camera is suitable for Skype video calls.

Hands-free Alexa access with the Fire HD 10 opens a full new layer of functionality. Ask Alexa to set alarms and timers, show today’s calendar, open and close applications on the tablet, make shopping lists, and many more convenient time-saving tasks. Alexa can also manage your entertainment when you ask for video, music, games, audiobooks. The Fire HD 10 can control subscriptions and Amazon Video, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and more.

Alexa connects the Fire HD 10 to smart home configurations so you can use it to turn lights on and off, set the temperature, arm an alarm system, and anything else you would ordinarily do with via a smart speaker to control Alexa-compatible devices.

The newest version Fire HD 10 also works in Show mode, similar to an Echo Show. You can see who’s in range of your video doorbell or security cameras and talk with visitors via cameras with two-way audio support.

The Fire HD 10 is a comfortable size for reading Kindle ebooks or other content. It’s also large enough that you can see notifications and information from further away than with smaller tablets or smart displays.

Normally priced at $150, the Fire HD 10 is just $100 during this sale. If you want a powerful, versatile tablet, this is a great opportunity to buy the largest Fire tablet at an awesome price.

