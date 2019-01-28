Amazon drops the price of the Instant Pot Duo60 for a limited time

Share

The Instant Pot is the most popular pressure cooker in the market and it’s no surprise we can’t stop talking about them. This handy kitchen gadget is programmable, time-saving, and will put you on the right path to eating healthier in 2019. With easy-to-use digital screen settings, you can toss a bunch of stuff into one pot and let it cook on its own for a fraction of the time that it would normally take a slow cooker. Plus, cleaning up afterward is as easy as washing a single pot. If you’re hoping to pick one up for yourself, Amazon is slashing the price of the Instant Pot Duo60 for a limited time.

Now you can grab your own Instant Pot Duo 6-Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for only $80 from Amazon, which is a sweet $20 discount from its original retail price of $100. This particular model was discounted just $10 less for Black Friday and Cyber Monday which still makes it a really good price for all the features that come with the best-selling multi-cooker. The countertop appliance is praised for being able to function as more than just a pressure cooker but also a rice cooker, steamer, sauté, and yogurt maker. You can make both your dinner and your dessert with this machine, from soups and chili to cheesecake and steamed puddings, there’s a lot that can be made.

Best of all the Instant Pot Duo60 is convenient for prepping meals for the week and warming them up super fast once you get home from work. Whether you’re vegan or a meat lover, the Internet is full of recipes and how-to videos just waiting for you to try out because rationing food can be tricky for everyone. An Instant Pot is the kitchen device that just might get you to start getting more creative in the kitchen and opting out of take-out food. Plan your next meal with an Instant Pot that also comes with a stainless steel steam rack with handles, a rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet.

Instant Pot Alternatives on Sale

The Instant Pot is a great way to cook meals in minutes, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only multicooker on the market right now. Amazon is offering discounts on programmable pressure cookers, slow cookers, and multicookers for a limited time. If you want to up your cooking game, but don’t want to pay almost $100 for it, these deals can get you decent Instant Pot alternative for less than $50. Here are the best savings we found:

