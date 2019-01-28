Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the Instant Pot Duo60 for a limited time

Jenifer Calle
By
instant pot post christmas sales duo60 6 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker

The Instant Pot is the most popular pressure cooker in the market and it’s no surprise we can’t stop talking about them. This handy kitchen gadget is programmable, time-saving, and will put you on the right path to eating healthier in 2019. With easy-to-use digital screen settings, you can toss a bunch of stuff into one pot and let it cook on its own for a fraction of the time that it would normally take a slow cooker. Plus, cleaning up afterward is as easy as washing a single pot. If you’re hoping to pick one up for yourself, Amazon is slashing the price of the Instant Pot Duo60 for a limited time.

Now you can grab your own Instant Pot Duo 6-Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for only $80 from Amazon, which is a sweet $20 discount from its original retail price of $100. This particular model was discounted just $10 less for Black Friday and Cyber Monday which still makes it a really good price for all the features that come with the best-selling multi-cooker. The countertop appliance is praised for being able to function as more than just a pressure cooker but also a rice cooker, steamer, sauté, and yogurt maker. You can make both your dinner and your dessert with this machine, from soups and chili to cheesecake and steamed puddings, there’s a lot that can be made.

Best of all the Instant Pot Duo60 is convenient for prepping meals for the week and warming them up super fast once you get home from work. Whether you’re vegan or a meat lover, the Internet is full of recipes and how-to videos just waiting for you to try out because rationing food can be tricky for everyone. An Instant Pot is the kitchen device that just might get you to start getting more creative in the kitchen and opting out of take-out food. Plan your next meal with an Instant Pot that also comes with a stainless steel steam rack with handles, a rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet.

Buy from Amazon  

Instant Pot Alternatives on Sale

The Instant Pot is a great way to cook meals in minutes, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only multicooker on the market right now. Amazon is offering discounts on programmable pressure cookers, slow cookers, and multicookers for a limited time. If you want to up your cooking game, but don’t want to pay almost $100 for it, these deals can get you decent Instant Pot alternative for less than $50. Here are the best savings we found:

Looking for more great stuff? Find vacuum deals, Roomba deals, and more on our curated best deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Looking for wireless earbuds? These Apple AirPods alternatives are $115 off
google home amazon echo smart light deals lifx a19 bulb
Smart Home

Walmart slashes smart lighting prices for Google Home and Amazon Echo

Walmart cut smart lighting prices. Smart lighting is a major consideration with a digital home controlled by Google Home or Amazon Echo. You can ask Alexa or Google Assistant to turn on smart lights in your home with a voice command.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for January 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
arlo security system best buy sale
Deals

This Best Buy sale will save you up to $150 on Arlo Pro 2 security cameras

Arlo Pro 2 is the most versatile wireless home security system on the market. These wire-free security gadgets don't come cheap but with this Best Buy four-day sale you can save up to $150 on the Arlo Pro 2 until January 27.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for January 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
sling tv
Deals

Watch the India vs. New Zealand cricket match for free with an ESPN+ 7-day trial

ESPN+ is an easy way to stream both pre-programmed and live sports content. ESPN+ offers a 7-day trial, too, so if you're looking to watch the ongoing India vs. New Zealand cricket ODI matches, you can take advantage of this to stream them…
Posted By Lucas Coll
watch arsenal vs manchester united with espn plus soccer
Deals

Watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United for free with this ESPN+ trial offer

If you've been keeping up with the FA cup and are hoping to watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United, ESPN+ is offering a 7-day free trial to help you stream the match live. Kickoff is Friday, January 25.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
microsoft surface pro 6 review 3
Computing

Microsoft takes $200 off select Surface Pro 6 models for a limited time

Looking to save some money? The Microsoft online store is currently discounting select models the latest Surface Pro 6 Windows 10 2-in-1 by $200, but only through February 3 and while supplies last.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Vizio P Series P65 F1
Deals

Save big on a new Smart TV with these massive Vizio 4K TV deals

Ahead of the big game on Sunday, a handful of the our favorite Vizio P-Series 4K smart TVs are on sale. If you want to upgrade your home theater (or you're using the excuse that you're hosting the party to upgrade to 4K), these Vizio…
Posted By Lucas Coll
bioware ea anthem arrives february 2019 xbox playstation pc e3 2018
Gaming

Pre-order ‘Anthem’ at Walmart to receive a free $10 gift card

If you're interested in pre-ordering the new BioWare game Anthem, consider doing it at Walmart. The retailer is offering a $10 digital gift card with pre-orders on both Xbox and PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
instant pot alternatives ninja
Deals

Save big on these multicookers that make great Instant Pot alternatives

While Instant Pot might be the brand we hear the most about, there are a number of alternative multicookers that offer features, capabilities, and price points that meet and beat the more recognizable name brand.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
walmart apple airpods alternative deal photive
Deals

Looking for wireless earbuds? These Apple AirPods alternatives are $115 off

When it comes to wireless earbuds, Apple AirPods pretty much dominate the market, but that doesn't they are the only option available to you. Walmart is offering a $115 discount on a pair of Photive Wireless Earbuds right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
ninja air fryer deal at walmart nina 00
Smart Home

Walmart drops the price of the already discounted, guilt-free Ninja Air Fryer

Walmart slashed its price on the guilt-free Ninja Air Fryer. The 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer AF100 has a one-touch control panel to choose from four programmable cooking functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate.
Posted By Bruce Brown
tax software 2019 deals taxes
Deals

Best tax software deals from TurboTax, H&R Block, and Quickbooks

Do you dread doing your taxes? Luckily, there are plenty of tax software options available to guide you through the process. And guess what? Some of them are even on sale today! Check out deals from TurboTax, H&R Block, and more.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
Nikon Z6 Hands-on
Photography

The Nikon Z7, Z6 just got a little sweeter with up to $400 off with a trade-in

As new releases, deals on the Nikon Z7 and Z6 are hard to find. That is changing with a new trade-in deal from Nikon with $200 off the Z6 or $400 off the Z7, in addition to the camera's trade-in value.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis