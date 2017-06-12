Take 20 percent off of awesome gaming accessories with Amazon’s E3 promotion

E3, the biggest annual event in the gaming industry, officially kicks off Tuesday. As a few companies get an early start with pre-event press conferences and gamers around the world anxiously wait to see what this year’s big announcements will be, Amazon is offering a 20 percent discount on a wide selection of gaming peripherals and accessories including headsets, mice, and more.

Even if E3 doesn’t get you excited, these deals will. We’ve picked out a handful of the best discounts on some of our favorite gaming gear. To get the 20 percent discount, simply add the item to your cart and enter the code 20OFFE3 at checkout. These offers are valid through Saturday, June 17.

Top Pick

The awesome HyperX Cloud Revolver gaming headset is the standout deal in this roundup and is one of our favorites. This gaming headset is relatively new on the market and has generated a lot of hype, as well as rave reviews. Our own team gave the surround sound-capable “S” model a glowing score of 9.0. Compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox, and PlayStation, the HyperX Cloud Revolver is just $96 after the code 20OFFE3 knocks $24 off the price.

More Great Deals

Although the Cloud Revolver headset is the clear winner of this roundup, here are some more great picks to help you upgrade or complete your gaming setup:

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum gaming mouse: The Logitech G502 gaming mouse features 11 programmable buttons, Logitech’s most precise optical sensor, and removable weights so you can achieve the perfect balance. The 20 percent discount code brings the G502 Proteus Spectrum down to the bargain-bin price of $48, for a total of $32 in savings.

G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 mechanical gaming keyboard: There are many good reasons to own a mechanical keyboard, and gamers will especially appreciate the precision and tactile feedback of mechanical keys. The G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 is a great and budget-friendly option, and its Cherry MX Red switches are perfect for intense gaming sessions. Amazon’s E3 promo brings the KM570 down to just $64, giving you a total discount of $26.

Razer ManO’War 7.1 surround sound wireless gaming headset: The Razer ManO’War gaming headset is a great wireless alternative to the HyperX Cloud Revolver, and it packs simulated 7.1 surround sound to boot. Amazon’s 20 percent E3 discount knocks another $28 off the sale price, meaning you can score the Razer ManO’War headset for $112 and enjoy a combined savings of $58.

If these deals don’t scratch your itch and you’re looking for something else, you can check out the other items available through Amazon’s E3 promo here. Also be sure to follow our ongoing E3 coverage to keep up with the latest gaming industry news this week.