Today's Best Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Prime Day Deal

For shoppers who are on the hunt for a cheap tablet, the 2019 model of the Amazon Fire 7 is down to just $30 in an early Prime Day deal, slashing its sticker price of $50 with a $20 discount. It’s rare to see an offer for a tablet at such a low price, and this Amazon Fire 7 tablet Prime Day deal even gives you the chance to get one in your hands ahead of the retailer’s annual shopping event.

Some of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, including this offer for the Amazon Fire 7 tablet, will run through the event, so there’s no use in holding back on your purchase as a bigger discount won’t happen. Whether you just need a basic tablet, or you’re planning to gift one to your child, you wouldn’t want to miss out on this Amazon Fire 7 tablet Prime Day deal.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire 7 tablet on Prime Day

Why buy:

Download apps on Amazon Appstore

7 hours of battery life

Compatible with Amazon’s Alexa

Amazon has released its 2022 model for the tablet, but the 2019 model of the Amazon Fire 7 remains a viable purchase if you just need a basic mobile device for browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content. It’s a far cry from the powerful devices in Digital Trends’ list of best tablets, but it’s reliable enough with its 1.3 GHz, quad-core MediaTek 8163 processor and 1GB of RAM. You’ll be able to download apps from the Amazon Appstore for social networks like Facebook and streaming services like Netflix thanks to the tablet’s 16GB of storage that you can expand with a microSD card by up to 512GB.

The Amazon Fire 7 features a 7-inch IPS display with 1024 x 600 resolution at 171 ppi, and it comes with 2MP cameras at the front and back that offer 720p HD video recording. Amazon promises up to seven hours of usage on a single charge. If you’re planning to let your child use the Amazon Fire 7, its Amazon Kids feature will let parents create profiles that will limit their screen time, manage the content that they can access, and set educational goals. You also won’t have to worry about your child using the tablet unsupervised, as it’s very durable.

One of the biggest reasons for taking advantage of this Amazon Fire 7 tablet Prime Day deal is its compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa, which can recognize your voice commands for functions such as searching for information, playing content, and accessing your smart home devices. To ensure your family’s privacy, you can view and delete your voice recordings at any time, and you can deactivate Alexa’s Hands-Free mode.

Should you shop this early Amazon Fire 7 tablet Prime Day deal or wait?

The $20 discount on this Amazon Fire 7 tablet Prime Day deal won’t get bigger once the shopping event kicks in, so you won’t regret it if you finalize your purchase for the mobile device right now. However, if you’re not in a rush, there’s a chance that the Amazon Fire 7 will be part of a bundle with other Amazon devices, which may get you bigger savings. You could wait to see if the retailer will roll out such bundles, or if other budget tablets will become cheaper than the Amazon Fire 7.

More early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop today

This Amazon Fire 7 tablet Prime Day deal is very affordable, but if you’d rather spend your moneyon more powerful devices, there are other Prime Day tablet deals that are now available. Amazon is also offering discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, while Best Buy is trying to generate its own sales from the increased shopping activity with its sale on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

