Fire tablet Black Friday deals are looking pretty great right now with it possible to buy an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for just $45 with plenty of other Black Friday tablet deals going on too. These are easily some of the best Black Friday deals going on right now, with everything from the Amazon Fire HD 8 to the latest Fire HD 10 Plus on sale at the moment. Let’s take a look at what each tablet offers.

Amazon Fire Tablet Black Friday deals 2021

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet — $45, was $90

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet — $50, was $65

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet — $75, was $150

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet — $105, was $180

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet — $45, was $90

Why buy:

Incredible value

Good battery life

Ideal for watching shows on the move

Faster performance than earlier models

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet is the ideal tablet if you don’t want to spend a fortune. It’s an ad-supported model so you’ll occasionally get sponsored screensavers on your lock screen but that’s a small price to pay for plenty of functionality. It’s the kind of tablet that’s well suited to the whole family, whether you’re thinking of an older relative new to tablets or a kid desperate to try one for themselves.

The system has an 8-inch HD display that looks pretty great. It also has 32GB of internal storage with the option to add up to 1TB via a microSD card. All-day battery life of up to 12 hours means it’ll last you throughout the day without an issue. That’s ideal if you plan on taking it with you on a long journey or simply want to check in on it regularly. it also has USB-C charging support so it fully recharges in under 5 hours. None of this would matter if it wasn’t very good, but the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet offers extensive app support. You can use it to browse the internet, check your email, use Zoom for calls, or you can watch all kinds of streaming services through the device. It has a 2MP front and rear-facing camera with 720p HD video recording making it ideal for quick video calls while on the move.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet — $50, was $65

Why buy:

Good display

Plenty of features

Extensive app support

Ideal for the whole family

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is another tablet that’s great for everyone. It has a 7-inch IPS display that offers a sharp view of whatever you’re doing. Whether you’re looking to stream content from Netflix, Disney+, or Amazon Prime Video, the picture quality is pretty good. Alternatively, you can read books via the Kindle app, stream music courtesy of Spotify, or pick out audiobooks from Audible. With 16GB of internal storage, you can download a reasonable amount of content with up to 512GB possible to add with a microSD card. That’s how versatile it is, which is sure to be useful for many users.

Other features are extensive too. For instance, you get up to seven hours of battery life depending on what you’re doing. You can also speak to your tablet via Alexa functionality enabling you to do more without having to hold the tablet. There’s a 2MP front and rear-facing camera with 720p HD video recording so that’s ideal for video calls via Zoom and other apps. The nice thing about this tablet is it suits a wealth of different purposes. It’s just as easy to use to check emails, update shopping lists, or set reminders as it is for enjoying yourself on a long commute home. It’s also a good tablet to pass onto younger members of the family or older members too, with the interface simple to learn and figure out.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet — $75, was $150

Why buy:

Large display

Extensive battery life

Fast performance

Thin design

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet offers a lot to love. Most noticeably is its 10-inch display. It’s a full HD display that promises to be brighter by 10% compared to the previous generation. That makes a huge difference and ensures this tablet feels a bit classier than most Fire tablets. It’s speedy too. That’s thanks to a powerful octa-core processor and 3GB RAM with the latter being 50% more than the previous generation. Able to respond quickly, it’s a souped-up version of many Fire tablets you will have seen before. Thinner and lighter than before, the screen is made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass so it can cope with a few bumps if need be.

It also offers extensive app support. A new feature allows you to show two of them side by side for easy multitasking. That means you can catch up with your messages or emails while also watching a show on Prime Video. Perfect, right? There are plenty of apps to choose from too with the likes of Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and much more ensuring there’s something for everyone here. You can be productive too with Alexa support allowing you to go hands-free and apps like Zoom and Microsoft Office enabling you to get work done if you want. There’s also support for Dropbox and OneNote and much more. It’s a truly versatile tablet indeed.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet — $105, was $180

Why buy:

Great display

Excellent battery life

Wireless charging

Powerful performance

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet offers a lot of what other Fire tablets provide, only better in every way. That’s immediately noticeable with its display. It has a vivid 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display that’s 10% brighter than the previous generation. Offering more than 2 million pixels, it looks great. That wouldn’t be much good if everything else about this tablet was weak but it’s not. Instead, you get fantastic performance. It’s effectively like the Amazon Fire HD 10, only much better. It has more RAM boosting its total up to 4GB plus it also has wireless charging. The latter means that you don’t have to worry about cables so much. Not that you’ll need to charge too often thanks to a long-lasting 12 hours of battery life that will last you all day long.

As standard, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus comes with 32GB of internal storage but you can increase this with a microSD card with the tablet supporting up to 1TB. That’s perfect for getting work done or relaxing too. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus — like other Fire tablets — offers extensive support for all your favorite apps. You can use it to watch your favorite streaming shows on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and much more. You can also use apps like Zoom to make video calls, Microsoft Office to get things done, or simply ask Alexa to complete all kinds of tasks for you too.

Should you shop these Fire tablet Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

Due to their affordable prices, Amazon’s Fire tablets are always among the most popular Black Friday deals. If you’re planning to wait for Cyber Monday in hopes of bigger discounts on these mobile devices, you should think twice about that because it’s unclear how long Amazon’s stocks of Fire tablets will last. The retailer rebrands its Black Friday deals into Cyber Monday deals depending on the products that are still available, but you might not see the Fire tablet that you want to buy on Cyber Monday if they’re all gone after Black Friday.

You should buy the Fire tablet that fits your needs and budget on Black Friday to secure your stocks of the device, but keep a close eye on Cyber Monday’s offerings. If a lower price appears, you can return your purchase on Black Friday to take advantage of the better deal, and you should still get the Fire tablet in time for the holidays.

