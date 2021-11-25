Whether you like to walk, cycle, run, or hit the gym, a fitness tracker can help gather data on your activity levels and make exercising more fun — and if you want an affordable tracker, you’ll want to check out this Amazon Halo View Black Friday deal. The Halo View is a relative newcomer to the world of fitness trackers, and it’s now more affordable than ever, being available for $50 at Amazon, down from $80, saving you $30 — one of the best Black Friday deals available right now.

The Amazon Halo View is a relatively new entry into the world of fitness trackers, and this one stands out for being simple, affordable, and having just the basics that you need. In our review of the Halo View we pointed out that it’s great for those who want basic monitoring of their activity levels, but don’t need or want endless details on every step of their day. It has a weekly points system which encourages you to be active but doesn’t require you to hit a certain target every day, making it well-suited to those who work long office days during the week and prefer to be more active at the weekends.

The tracker itself is simple and rugged and has a range of sensors to perform tasks like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. The battery life shouldn’t be a problem as the Halo View lasts up to seven days on a single charge, and as you’d expect from an activity-focused device it is swim-proof, so you can keep it on when you go swimming with no worries.

The Halo View typically costs $80, which is already a competitive price. But right now you can pick it up for just $50, which is a killer deal and will save you $30.

Should you shop this Amazon Halo View Black Friday Deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Amazon runs deals throughout the Black Friday period, offering money off a wide range of its products and third-party products too. So if you’re looking to pick up a Halo View tracker, you might be considering whether you should wait until Cyber Monday to make your purchase, in case a better price is available. While it used to be the case that some of the best online deals were to be found on Cyber Monday, in recent years we’ve seen that Cyber Monday deals tend to just be the same Black Friday deals that were previously available, so there isn’t a big advantage to waiting.

Another factor to consider is supply. As supply chains have been disrupted this year, stock for many items will be limited. We’re expecting to see retailers run out of popular products before Cyber Monday even arrives — so we advise that you pick up any products you want as soon as possible. And remember, you can always cancel your order or return an item if you do find a better price later on, so we recommend shopping now to ensure you get the product you want.

