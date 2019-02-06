Amazon slashes prices on the 2018 iPad and iPad Pro for a limited time

Share

It’s no secret that Apple makes premium tech that comes with premium price tags, and the fact that deals on Apple hardware can be hard to sniff out doesn’t make things any easier – especially for the latest models of iOS devices. If you’re shopping around for a new tablet, though, the iPad series is tough to beat, with Apple still making some of the best tablet computers on the market today. With the fairly recent release of the 2018 iPad and iPad Pro, the newest models only ever discounted during special occasions — like Valentine’s Day.

Thankfully, compared to other Apple gadgets, iPads aren’t prohibitively expensive compared to their Android and Windows counterparts. So if you’re in need of some new mobile tech, then Amazon has a few up-to-date iPad models on sale right now. Better still: We’ve also picked out a selection of iPad alternatives to give you some extra options for you to choose from:

For a no-nonsense Apple tablet that (hopefully) won’t empty your bank account, it still doesn’t get better than the flagship iPad. The reasons for that are simple: It’s affordable, it’s fast, and it’s got a beautiful 9.7-inch Retina display; in other words, it offers everything you’d expect from an iPad – without the sticker shock that typically accompanies Apple hardware.

Even at its usual Amazon price of $329, the 9.7-inch iPad is already the most budget-friendly tablet in the 2018 iPad lineup, but a $49 discount lets you score the 32GB model for an even cheaper $280.

For techies looking for an upgrade over the standard iPad in terms of size and hardware, the iPad Pro is another fantastic Apple tablet and the best one of 2017. This iPad Pro is last year’s model, featuring a larger 10.5-inch Retina display than its 9.7-inch counterpart, an A10X Fusion chip, and a 12-megapixel rear camera along with a 7MP front-facing FaceTime camera. Like the 9.7-inch iPad, the 10.5-inch model also offers a generous battery life of roughly 10 hours before needing a charge.

Since the 10.5-inch Pro is the 2017 model, you can score it for considerably less than the newer 2018 iteration: This iPad deal shaves $52 off the going price, letting you snag the 64GB version of this great tablet for $597 from Amazon.

If you’ve simply gotta have the most high-end Apple tablet available, then the 2018 iPad Pro is the one to get. With the latest iPad refresh, Apple gave its tablet a much-needed face lift with slimmed-down bezels that lets the gorgeous 120Hz Liquid Retina display really shine and makes the 2018 Pro the best-looking iPad to date. The snappy A12X Bionic chip, four-speaker audio (an upgrade over the tinny dual speakers found on previous models), and coveted USB-C port complete the package.

As a premium tablet, the 2018 iPad Pro comes with a pretty steep price tag, which was one of our few complaints about it in our review. A $49 discount on Amazon makes the pill at least a little bit easier to swallow, bringing the new iPad Pro down to $900.

iPad Alternatives on Sale

As much as we like the iPad, we also like having options, and there are plenty of great Android and Windows tablets out there today (with Microsoft’s own Surface Pro being one of our favorites). If none of the above iPad deals whetted your appetite, then here are a handful of brand-name iPad alternatives that are also on sale on Amazon right now:

Looking for some more tech deals? Find more iPad deals, iPhone deals, and MacBook deals on our curated deals page.