Beat the boredom this weekend with a free Kindle Unlimited subscription

Wondering how to beat the boredom this weekend? There’s still time to sign up to a free Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription and we think it’s one of the best ways to be entertained right now. If you’ve exhausted Netflix or simply want a change of pace, a two-month free trial of the Netflix of the book world sounds irresistible, right? Best of all, you won’t have to pay a single cent, provided you cancel the trial before it expires.

Through Amazon Kindle Unlimited, you can revel in unrestricted access to more than a million different titles, along with an extensive selection of great magazines and audiobooks. With so much choice here, there’s something for everyone, no matter what your tastes are. Best of all? There are no hidden charges with the trial entirely risk-free and involving no commitment. You can simply enjoy two months of great book-based entertainment without worrying about a thing. How can you resist?

There’s a tiny catch for some folks — the offer is only valid for new customers. If you’ve been an Amazon Kindle Unlimited user in the past, or you’re an existing user now, you’re not eligible for this deal. Instead, you’ll need to pay the usual $10 per month. Also, to get the free trial, you’ll need to sign up before midnight December 31 to enjoy the benefits. Fortunately, it takes only seconds to sign up so it won’t be long before you can enjoy a great read.

All you need to do is head over to the Amazon Kindle Unlimited store. We say store, but it feels more like a free library with you able to discover your new favorite tale within moments. There’s something for everyone here with the likes of Tracy Buchanan’s Wall of Silence and Dean Koontz’s <em>The Mercy of Snakes</em> currently riding high in the charts.

There’s also plenty of great non-fiction for you to sink your teeth into and learn something new, with a rotating selection of magazines that change each month to keep you hooked and entertained. There are thousands of books that offer Audible narration, too, for those times when you’d prefer to listen to a great story rather than read it.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited works across any device that has the Kindle app so you can easily switch between all your favorite devices such as your smartphone, tablet, and, of course, your Kindle.

Entirely free for two months for new customers, you can snap up an Amazon Kindle Unlimited free trial from today. It takes seconds to sign up. Just remember to cancel it before the renewal date in two months’ time so you aren’t charged $10 per month. Even if you are, it’s a great deal for so many amazing books.

