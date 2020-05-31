Take a break from Netflix with a free Kindle Unlimited subscription

If you’re looking for a new way to be entertained this weekend, how about all the books you can read? Right now, you can enjoy a free two-month Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription — no strings attached. You’ll even receive a notification when it’s about to come to an end so you can cancel your subscription before it switches over to a paid membership.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited works like the Amazon Prime Video (or Netflix) of the book world. It offers you unrestricted access to more than a million great must-read titles, encompassing both fiction and non-fiction. It also provides you with a rotating selection of popular magazines, along with audiobooks as well. It all comes bundled in with the subscription for free with no hidden charges involved.

Via Amazon Kindle Unlimited, you can lose yourself in all kinds of stories. How about catching up with smash hit, The Einstein Prophecy? Or dipping into your favorite Harry Potter novel? You can even rediscover old classics like The Color Purple, before switching over to the latest New York Times bestseller. With over a million titles, you’re not going to run out of options any time soon. Amazon Kindle Unlimited also tosses in thousands of books that offer Audible narration so you can easily listen to a story rather than read it.

If this sounds super attractive to you (and it should), head over now and get signed up to Amazon Kindle Unlimited. The two-month trial offer is only valid for customers who subscribe before midnight on June 30. It’s also only valid for new customers — former or existing Kindle Unlimited subscribers can’t hop onto this deal. Instead, they’ll have to hand over the usual $10 per month for the service, which is still a great value.

Once you’re all signed up, you can head over to the Amazon Kindle Unlimited Store and pick and choose what you want. We say store, but it’s not like a store. It’s like a vast library of awesome free choices. Enjoy your opportunity to feel like a kid in a candy store as you discover some new loves.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited works across any device with the Kindle app, so you can easily switch between devices and pick up where you left off. It’s the perfect boredom buster if you feel like doing something different from binge-watching Netflix yet again.

Entirely free right now to new customers, this is the perfect chance to sign up to Amazon Kindle Unlimited. Just remember to cancel it before the renewal date and you won’t pay a cent.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations