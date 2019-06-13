Share

If you’ve been thinking about replacing the traditional light switches in your home, but haven’t yet, you’re in luck. Amazon has discounted the Kasa Smart Light Switch, which allows you to easily control the brightness of the lights in your household and set the mood for any occasion, to just $35, saving you $5.

What comes inside the box? You will receive the Kasa Smart Light Switch, dimmer, one wall plate, two wire nuts, a wire label sheet, and an installation guide. At first glance, it may seem challenging to figure out how to install the Kasa Smart Light Switch, but even if you don’t have any experience with complex wiring around the house, you can easily do it yourself.

Kasa Smart Light Switch By TP-Link

As part of the installation process, you’ll need to download and open the Kasa mobile app, create a free account, and add the smart home products as you install them throughout your home. It’s highly recommended to give each product its own name so you can avoid confusion once they’re in use. Once your Kasa Smart Light Switch has been added to your account, you can control them either individually or by group. The Kasa mobile app for iOS or Android devices will let you turn on and off the lights throughout the day and night, track energy usage, set various scenes, and create schedules.

The Kasa Smart Light Switch is supported by Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft’s Cortana, permitting users to use voice commands to control the lighting in your home.

For example, if Kasa Smart Light Switch is connected to Amazon’s Alexa, you can say voice commands like, “Alexa, dim the lights,” as you start to get ready for bed. You can even say, “Alexa turn on the living room lights.” And there’s a fade feature that fades the lights as children start to fall asleep.

There’s also an Away Mode that helps keep your mind at ease by keeping your home secure when you aren’t home. So if you travel a lot for work, Away Mode turn the lights on or off, making it seem like you are at home. Make sure to head on over to Amazon to take advantage of this great deal.