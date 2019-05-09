Digital Trends
Amazon cuts prices on TP-Link and Kasa smart plugs, light switches, and dimmers

Bruce Brown
Smart homes get smarter when they manage additional electrical and electronic devices. The easiest way to connect your home’s lights, lamps, and small appliances is with smart plugs and smart switches. TP-Link and its Kasa Smart brand slashed the prices on smart plugs, smart light switches, and smart dimmer switches.

The Kasa Smart plugs, switches, and dimmers in this sale connect directly to your home Wi-Fi network and do not require a separate hub. All five devices can work with the iOS and Android-compatible Kasa app for remote control by smartphone. You can also control the Kasa Smart devices with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home smart speakers or displays.

We’ve found the best discounts on TP-Link Kasa Smart plugs, switches, and dimmers. Whether you’re building an existing smart home configuration or just starting out, these five deals on electrical infrastructure components for your home can help you save up to $20.

Kasa Smart Light Switch Dimmer by TP-Link — $8 off

The Kasa Smart Light Switch Dimmer by TP-Link handles tasks beyond the capabilities of many smart switches. In addition to enabling smartphone, Alexa, and Google Home control to turn lights on or off, the dimmer switch lets you configure scheduled dimming or brightening at various times of the day. A fade feature that can be helpful at bedtime to gradually turns down the lights as children or adults drift off to sleep.

Normally priced at $45, the Kasa Smart Light Switch, Dimmer by TP-Link is just $37 for this sale. If you want the ability to control smart light intensity, this is a great opportunity to save money on a smart dimmer.

TP-LINK HS200P3 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Switch (3-Pack) — $20 off

Smart switch costs can add up quickly if you want to add more than just one or two to your smart home. Buying in bulk can help. The TP-LINK HS200P3 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Switch 3-pack includes three in-wall switches that are easy to install and give you the ability to control your lighting remotely.

Usually $90, the TP-LINK HS200P3 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Switch 3-Pack price is reduced to $70 during this sale.  If you’ve been looking for a deal on quality smart light switches, here it is.

Kasa Smart Light Switch by TP-Link — $12 off

If you need a single smart switch and don’t want to take advantage of the bulk pricing with the 3-pack above, you can still save when you buy a single Kasa Smart Light Switch.

Regularly priced $40, the Kasa Smart Light Switch by TP-Link is just $28 during this sale.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini by TP-Link (2-pack) — $10 off

The first of two otherwise identical smart plug deals, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini 2-pack supports up to 15 amps of power to devices. The Mini’s small size won’t interfere with the second plug in a standard wall outlet – you can even plug two Minis into the same mini two-plug wall outlet.

Ordinarily $45, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini 2-pack is just $35 for this promotion. And you can save an extra 20% off when you apply Amazon’s coupon code for a total of about $28. If you need smart plugs for a variety of uses, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire two smart plugs at a compelling price.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite Mini by TP-Link (2-pack) — $8 off

Otherwise identical to the smart plugs just above, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite Mini by TP-Link is rated for a maximum 10 amps of power. You can save money with lower-rated plugs if you don’t need them, just be sure not to use them for appliances that draw more than 10 amps. The Lite Mini plugs should be fine for most lamps, fans, and small appliances.

Instead of the usual $35 price, Kasa cut the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite Mini 2-pack to $27 during this sale. If you want high-quality smart plugs for lighter duty electrical and electronic devices, this is a good opportunity to save money.

