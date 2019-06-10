Share

Looking for a cool gaming headset for under $50? Amazon is offering the Logitech G430 Gaming Headset at an awesome 50% discount. Originally $80, it is now available for only $40.

The Logitech G430 headset is equipped with a lot of great features that make it perfect for gaming, including 360-degree surround sound and a noise-canceling boom mic. It is compatible with Windows 7 and later computers, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. It also comes with a USB adapter that many other headsets do not have.

The most notable features on the Logitech G430 are the DTS Headphone: X and the Dolby 7.1 surround sound, which provide a more immersive gaming experience. Both allow you to hear a 360-degree field of sound and make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action.

This gaming headset is also very comfortable to wear. Its earcups are slim, lightweight, and can lay flat, making them easier to carry when traveling. They are also covered with a removable and washable sports-performance cloth for soft-touch comfort. The rotating earcups, adjustable headband, and foam padding ensure hours of use without any discomfort. The Logitech G430 is made from very thin plastic and steel, however, so you need to be very careful when using them, as any impact might cause them to break.

Logitech also added a noise-canceling boom mic to this headphone. This mic reduces background noise so that your teammates can hear you loud and clear. It is also adjustable to help ensure that it only picks up your voice. The volume wheel and mute buttons are conveniently located on the 2.3-meter cable.

There are newer Logitech headsets on the market today, such as the Logitech G432 and the Logitech G935. But if you need something more affordable, the Logitech G430 is worth considering. Other specifications of this gaming headset include a 40mm audio driver, 20Hz-20KHz frequency response, and 100Hz-20KHz microphone response. Order this quality gaming headset now on Amazon for a discounted price of $40.

If you are looking for more gaming stuff? Find gaming keyboards, gaming headsets, PS4 controllers, and gaming deals on our curated deals page.

Follow @dealsDT