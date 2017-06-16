Save up to $81 this weekend with our top five Amazon Warehouse tech deals

You can save a lot of money by buying repackaged items from Amazon Warehouse, so if you’re planning to do some online shopping this weekend then we’ve hand-picked a handful of the best tech deals available right now. These weekend Warehouse deals can save you as much as $81 on brand-name gadgets including a gaming headset, karaoke machine, fitness tracker, and more.

The best

Our favorite Amazon Warehouse deal this week is the Karaoke USA karaoke machine. The perfect way to liven up a weekend party, this karaoke machine features a 7-inch color screen and plays CDs, DVDs, or MP3s via a connected USB device or an SD card. The unit can record voice and includes two microphones as well as a CD preloaded with 300 songs. Priced at $127 new, the Karaoke USA karaoke machine is available in “very good” condition for $46 from Amazon Warehouse, giving you a solid savings of $81.

More great deals

Looking for more savings? Here are some other great Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend:

Remember that Amazon Warehouse inventory is always limited, so these low prices won’t last forever — if something catches your eye, jump on it quickly before it’s gone. If you want to know more about how Amazon inspects, tests, and grades its Warehouse items, be sure to check out this page.