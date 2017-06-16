Save up to $81 this weekend with our top five Amazon Warehouse tech deals

You can save a lot of money by buying repackaged items from Amazon Warehouse, so if you’re planning to do some online shopping this weekend then we’ve hand-picked a handful of the best tech deals available right now. These weekend Warehouse deals can save you as much as $81 on brand-name gadgets including a gaming headset, karaoke machine, fitness tracker, and more.
The best
Our favorite Amazon Warehouse deal this week is the Karaoke USA karaoke machine. The perfect way to liven up a weekend party, this karaoke machine features a 7-inch color screen and plays CDs, DVDs, or MP3s via a connected USB device or an SD card. The unit can record voice and includes two microphones as well as a CD preloaded with 300 songs. Priced at $127 new, the Karaoke USA karaoke machine is available in “very good” condition for $46 from Amazon Warehouse, giving you a solid savings of $81.
More great deals
Looking for more savings? Here are some other great Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend:
- Arris Surfboard 3-in-1 Wi-Fi router and cable modem: A good router can greatly enhance sluggish internet speeds, and the 3-in-1 Arris Surfboard is a steal at only $32 in “very good” condition — a solid $61 drop from its normal price of $93 new. The surfboard does triple duty as a dual-band Wi-Fi router, cable modem, and 4-port Ethernet router for a simple all-in-one home network hub.
- Polar A360 fitness tracker: If you haven’t jumped on the fitness tracker bandwagon yet, then summer is the perfect time, and the Polar A360 is on sale for as low as $65 in “very good” condition (depending on size and color options). This saves you $65 off its normal price of $130 new and is a great chance to try one without spending a small fortune.
- Razer Kraken 7.1 Chroma gaming headset: Razer makes some excellent gaming headsets, but if the price tag of a new one causes you sticker shock, then you can score the Kraken in “good” condition for just $42 — down $43 from its normal price of $85. This model features 40mm drivers, 7.1 surround sound, and Kraken’s “Chroma” color scheme for completely customizable LED lighting.
- Sony ICFC1T alarm clock radio: All good things must come to an end, including the weekend. When Monday rolls around and it’s time to get up, a good alarm clock radio like the attractive Sony ICFC1T can help you roll out of bed, and this one can be yours for $22 in “very good” condition for a savings of $20.
Remember that Amazon Warehouse inventory is always limited, so these low prices won’t last forever — if something catches your eye, jump on it quickly before it’s gone. If you want to know more about how Amazon inspects, tests, and grades its Warehouse items, be sure to check out this page.