Today's Best AMD Ryzen 9 CPU Prime Day Deal

While there are a lot of great Prime Day gaming laptop deals about, those working on building their own PC from scratch may feel a little bit left out when it comes to components for them to buy. Luckily, there's a great AMD Ryzen 9 CPU Prime Day deal right now for just $350, a big steal on a great CPU. Usually, this goes for $549, and that's pretty significant given that we barely see sales on the higher-end PC gear.

Why you should buy the AMD Ryzen 9 CPU for a gaming PC

Intel has always been the big player in the CPU market, or at least, that’s always how they make themselves out to be, and most people in the world are probably more familiar with Intel than they are with AMD. That doesn’t mean that AMD isn’t great, and in the past few years, they’ve made big inroads in the market, often beating Intel in benchmarks and real-world tests. One of their best-performing processors is the AMD Ryzen 9 series, and more specifically the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, and given that it can often outperform the equivalent Intel CPU, which you can read in the Intel Core i9-11900K vs. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X breakdown, it’s a great AMD Ryzen 9 CPU Prime Day deal.

If you aren’t familiar with the Ryzen 9 5900X, it’s the highest-end AMD CPU that comes before the Threadripper, the latter of which being the most powerful consumer CPU on the market. As for the Ryzen 9 5900X, it’s a 12-core CPU with 24 threads, making it an excellent CPU for multithreaded and multicore applications such as simulation work or audio editing. It can also hit a maximum of 4.8GHz of processing power, which is quite significant as we don’t see any current CPUs that can go over 5GHz, at least in sustained use on the average computer.

Also, for those who aren’t necessarily familiar with AMD’s CPUs, they use a different socket from Intel, with the current “main” one being the AM4 socket, which the Ryzen 9 5900X is made for. That means you’ll likely have to pick up one of the best Ryzen 5000 motherboards if you’ve been working with Intel CPUs, although all your other gear should fit just fine as they’re interchangeable. Also, while the Ryzen 9 5900X is a great AMD Ryzen 9 CPU Prime Day deal, we know a few folks may be a bit hesitant dropping that kind of money; why not check out what the best Ryzen CPUs are and, if you think one of those works better for your needs, check out the other Prime Day deals to find it!

That being said, if you’re looking for something a little bit different or just want to look at your options, there are some other great Prime Day PC deals you can check out. You might also find some good PC gear through Walmart Prime Day deals, and it’s always worth looking at different retailers for the best deals.

