Deals

Shoot spectacular images with the Apeman Trawo camera, now $80 on Amazon

Timothy Taylor
By
apeman trawo action camera amazon deal

Need an action camera but can’t afford a GoPro? Well, you’re not alone. A GoPro is an impressive piece of equipment that captures stunning on-the-move images in high resolution, but it is slightly overpriced. If you need a camera that offers similar specs and performance (well, almost) for a fraction of the cost, you might want to look into the Apeman Trawo 4K action camera.

This new contender in the market for action cameras is available on Amazon for only $80, 27% less than its usual price of $110. That’s a quarter of the cost of the latest GoPro camera, Hero 7. But how well does it perform? Let’s jump right into it.

The Apeman Trawo looks suspiciously like a standard GoPro camera. It can shoot up to 4k30p (no 24p or 25p mode), 2.7k30p, 1080p60, and 720p120 resolution using an f1.8 lens and a Panasonic image sensor. In comparison, most action cameras use an f2.8 lens and a Sony image sensor.

The images it captures is pretty impressive, thanks to a 20-megapixel sensor. Shots taken in ample lighting are crisp, bright and very detailed. It also fares well in conditions with lots of shadows, like in a forest, though not as good as the GoPro Hero 6 or 7. Footage taken where natural light is plenty looks great, like on the beach or the city when the sun is at its peak. No glares here, which can be the issue with cheap cameras. Image stabilization is also quite good. Action shots taken while riding a bike provided exceptionally stable footage.

Its internal microphone, though, leaves a lot to be desired. Audio recordings sound muffled and echoey, but conversations are still intelligible. You’re better off using a second microphone. It doesn’t support an external microphone, so you have to do the tedious task of synchronizing the video footage and the audio post-production.

The Trawo comes with a lot of accessories, the ones that you normally have to buy separately with a GoPro camera. It includes a waterproof housing (which is really necessary as the camera itself is not waterproof), rear case cover, micro USB cable, microfiber cleaning cloth, wire strap, double-sided tape, and some Velcro straps. You also get seven case mounts, and three base mounts, which allows you to attach the Trawo to your bicycle or any slender pipe. You practically have everything you need for shooting all kinds of adventure.

The LCD screen isn’t touchscreen and takes up the entire backside of the camera. Operating the camera requires you to push the buttons found on the sides. There’s the power button, a multipurpose button where you normally find the shutter button, up and down buttons, and a recording button. It takes a bit of time getting used to the layout of the buttons. On the left side of the camera is a removable rubber cover that houses the micro SD card slot, micro USB port, and micro HDMI port.

The camera stumbles a bit when it comes to battery life. It only lasts for 45 minutes tops when used actively. Fortunately, there are two spare batteries included. Just bring the charger with you, a power bank, and you’re good to go.

All things considered, the Apeman Trawo 4K action camera is an exceptional budget action camera that’s definitely worth the buck. If you’re still not convinced on how good it is, check out this page for more affordable GoPro alternatives.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
secure one touch control with alfred smart lock touchscreen deadbolt 2
Smart Home

Secure one-touch control with the Alfred deadbolt smart lock

Security and convenience are the two most important reasons people buy smart devices. Entertainment and cost-savings are second-tier smart home motivators, and Alfred's new Alfred DB1 Smart Locks make your home safer and your life easier.
Posted By Bruce Brown
bose soundwear wearable companion speaker half off amazon wireless
Deals

Amazon drops 50% discount on the Bose SoundWear Companion wearable speaker

The Bose SoundWear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker offers convenience and connection that allows you to be present with your music and in the surroundings. Amazon has it for 50% off for a limited time.
Posted By Erica Katherina
dolphin escape pool cleaner amazon deal lifestyle
Deals

Amazon knocks $360 off a pool cleaner that’s perfect for all your summer parties

In time for summer, Amazon is dropping the price of the Dolphin Escape Robotic Above-Ground Pool Cleaner by 31% from its original price of $999. You can now get it for an awesome price of $689 and save as much as $310.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
tcl samsung 55 inch 4k tvs amazon deal flat uhd 8 series smart tv
Deals

Amazon cuts prices of these TCL and Samsung 55-inch 4K TVs by up to 46%

Looking for a 4K TV to binge-watch your TV shows or to play games on? Now’s a great time to score amazing deals on TCL and Samsung. The TCL 55-Iich 5 Series and the Samsung 55-Inch 8 Series are both discounted on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
panasonic noise canceling headphones amazon deals wireless bluetooth with htx90n a
Deals

Amazon discounts these Panasonic noise-canceling headphones by up to 34% off

Looking for quality headphones that will give you some peace and quiet on your commute or work? Now’s a great time to score amazing deals on Panasonic. The RP-HD605N-T and RP-HTX90N-A models are both discounted on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
crayolas jealous logitechs g910 lets you choose the color on every key logitech mem 3
Deals

Need a new gaming keyboard? The Logitech G910 is only $100 on Amazon

With fast mechanical switches, intelligent RGB illumination, and nine programmable keys, the Logitech G910 hits all the right marks in PC gaming. Order it today on Amazon for only $100 and power up your gaming experience.
Posted By Erica Katherina
walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 15 serving indoor outdoor grill with ceramic plates 3
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 50% off the price of George Foreman electric grills

The George Foreman electric grill can give you the same grilling experience inside your home. If you’re thinking of buying one, Amazon is selling it by up to 50% off its price so you better hurry and check them out here.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
asus hp laptops walmart price discounts vivobook f510qa lifestyle
Deals

Asus and HP laptops discounted by up to 35% off on Walmart

If you are looking for a quality gadget that can handle your school reports without leaving a hole in your pocket, we have found great laptop deals from Walmart that you might want to check out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
amazon air purifier deals for allergy season coway ap 1512hh mighty 1500x1000
Deals

Breathe easy with the Coway Mighty air purifier, now 26% less on Amazon

One of the oldest but best air purifier models is the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty, which topped our list of the best air purifiers for allergies. This aptly named air purifier is available on Amazon for only $170, which is $60 off of its…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
stream ufc 240 holloway vs edgar with espn plus
Deals

How to watch UFC 240: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar pay-per-view with ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is coming to Canada this Saturday at 10 p.m. ET for a July 27 showdown. Here's how to watch the UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar is a pay-per-view event.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem. Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
yamaha bose samsung soundbars amazon deals sound bar
Deals

Get a Yamaha, Bose, or Samsung soundbar at an amazing discounted price on Amazon

So you already have a 4K TV? Now you need a soundbar to perfect your home theater experience. Right now, Amazon is offering three soundbars at amazing discounted prices: The Yamaha YAS-207, the Bose Solo 5, and the Samsung HW-R450.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
unorthodox hacks roundup vizio 43 m series m43 c1 ultra hd full array led smart tv 2015
Deals

Don’t miss your chance to get yourself a 70-inch Vizio 4K TV on the cheap

Walmart has slashed a mammoth $950 off the 70-inch Vizio M-Series, dropping it down to just $1050 — an incredible price for a versatile, supersized 4K TV that's bound to stand the test of time.
Posted By Josh Levenson
philips air fryers amazon price cut twin turbostar technology xxl airfryer with fat reducer digital interface 3lb 4qt hd9650
Deals

Eat with less guilt as Amazon cuts up to 44% off Philips air fryers

An air fryer uses specialized hot air and heating technology to fry your favorite foods with little to no oil. This is a perfect moment to get one as Amazon gives huge discounts of up to 44% on Philips Air fryers.
Posted By Jufer Cooper