No gimbal required: GoPro’s HyperSmooth stabilizer makes Hero7 a must-have upgrade

After venturing into 60 fps 4K last year, GoPro just stepped into new territory — gimbal-like image stabilization and live-streaming. On Sept. 20, GoPro launched the Hero7 Black flagship action camera, along with the more budget-friendly Hero7 Silver and Hero7 White.

The Hero7 Black retains the same look and feel as the Hero6 and Hero5 models, but GoPro revamped the internals, with what could be the the company’s best features yet: enhanced, gimbal-like video stabilization, live-streaming; new shooting modes; redesigned user interface; and better audio. While last year’s Hero6 only had the Black version, GoPro is back to releasing a Black ($399) and Silver ($299) for the Hero7, as well as, for the first time, a $200 White model. The White sits at the same price point as the camera called the Hero that was launched earlier this year in March, and will most likely replace that model. All three new models are easily identifiable by their different colors.

Hero7 Black

Headlining the flagship Hero7 Black is HyperSmooth, the new name for the video stabilization system. It uses the same GP1 processor introduced in the Hero6 Black, but it goes further in the Hero7 Black to create smoother videos than its predecessor. GoPro says HyperSmooth can track and anticipate movements, and even calls it gimbal-like stabilization and the best video stabilization featured in any camera yet. Our early hands-on experience with the Hero7 Black supports the company’s claims, with little shake from downhill mountain biking and a significant improvement from the stabilization inside the Hero5 and Hero6 models with stabilization.

In terms of how HyperSmooth actually works, GoPro didn’t divulge any information, but it possibly could be using a combination of sensors and software. During the Hero6 Black’s introduction in 2017, CEO and founder Nicholas Woodman told Digital Trends during a press briefing that the company barely pushed out what the GP1 processor could muster; it’s obvious GoPro has been fine-tuning the processor since then. While GoPro-compatible gimbals might still work better, they aren’t practical in every situation — say, underwater or in high-shock environments.

The Hero7 Black also integrates native live-streaming capability (earlier models could use apps like Periscope and Livestream), with support for Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, Vimeo, and and other platforms. The camera will also write the streaming video to the SD card so users can have both a live and recorded video simultaneously.

Also new are shooting modes for video and photo. TimeWarp Video looks like a “magic carpet ride” through the video, GoPro says. The mode mixes the HyperSmooth stabilization with a time-lapse at up to 30x speed, to create smooth yet fun clips you can add to your videos (see below of the sample we shot). For stills, SuperPhoto analyzes the scene to automatically apply adjustments like high dynamic range, local tone mapping, and noise reduction. The Hero7 can also shoot vertical video for Instagram Stories and platforms like IGTV.

The Hero7 Black integrates face, smile, and scene detection — again, things now possible thanks to the GP1 processor. Audio hardware also sees an update to reduce vibration noise when the camera is mounted, while also expanding the dynamic range of the audio.

Like the Hero6, the Hero7 captures video up to 4K footage at 60 fps, along with 12 megapixel still photos. Ultra Slow Motion records at an 8x slow motion in 1080p240. Voice control, automatic transfers to a smartphone, and GPS overlays are also included.

And, as like the models since the Hero5, the Hero7 doesn’t need housing to dive down to 33 feet and uses a form-factor similar to earlier models, including a two-inch touchscreen at the back. However, the user interface has been completely overhauled to make it even easier to navigate. We liked the UI introduced in the Hero5, but the Hero7’s is even more intuitive.

Hero7 Silver and Hero7 White

The Hero7 Silver and White has the same tough body and voice commands of the Black flagship (we really dig the lighter shade color of the White), but leaves out a few of the more advanced features to lower the price point. The Hero7 Silver shoots 4K but at 30 fps, 2x slow motion (compared to 8x), and 10-megapixel stills (compared to 12 megapixels). Stabilization is included, but it’s not the latest HyperSmooth system; it’s the older technology.

The Hero7 White also incorporates some video stabilization, but again, not the same HyperSmooth on the flagship. The stabilization in the White is an improvement over the previous Hero, however. The 1080p-only camera also has a touchscreen, native vertical shooting, and auto transfer to a smartphone.

Like the Silver, the White supports the same accessories as the flagship because of the nearly identical design. Noticeably missing in both the Silver and White, however, is the secondary front LCD with details like battery life and the shooting mode — a common fixture in previous Hero models.

Celebrating the launch, GoPro is creating a contest for owners of the new Hero7 Black only for a cut of a million dollars. Early users are invited to submit their footage shot with the new camera, and clips that are selected for the highlight reel will earn a cut of the prize.

Pre-orders for all three models launches today. International orders launch on September 27, with U.S. shipments launching on September 30. We are currently testing the Hero7 Black, and will have a full review before it ships, to help you make a purchase decision. While it may not look any different than the Hero6 Black, the Hero7 Black’s HyperSmooth stabilization alone could make it a worthwhile upgrade.

Les Shu and Julian Chokkattu contributed to this article.