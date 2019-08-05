Deals

Amazon drops the price of the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Air by $30

Jufer Cooper
By
amazon 4th of july sale apple ipad air 10 5 inch wi fi 64gb space gray 1

Apple’s iPad Pro and Samsung’s latest tablets are the best in the market but Apple’s iPad Air prices range in the $600 area. Amazon has the most affordable deal right now for the 10.5-inch 64GB model if you’re looking to take the plunge and buy an iPad. Amazon is dropping the price of Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air by $30, bringing it down to only $469 for the 64GB Wi-Fi variant available in space gray, gold, and silver.

The Apple iPad Air boasts a 10.5-inch Retina display with a True Tone feature that allows the screen to adjust its color temperature depending on the lighting. This makes the display look more natural and helps reduce eye strain. It has a 2,224 x 1,668 resolution that transmits immersive images with astounding colors, making it perfect for watching movies and TV series. The iPad may be the future of Macbooks but if you’re in the market for something cheaper the latest iPad model is down to $249, so you have options for whichever iPad is right for you.

With its A12 Bionic Chip, you can launch more demanding apps with great speed and exceptional performance. The iPad Air now supports the Smart Keyboard and the Apple Pencil, which you can use to draw on or jot down notes. It is sold separately so you need to purchase one to experience this feature.

A portable and light tablet design means you can take it anywhere with ease. It has a long-lasting battery life of up to 10 hours of web surfing when connected on Wi-Fi or can even last for days if used occasionally. It also has an 8-megapixel rear camera capable of shooting HDR images and 1080p HD resolution videos. Its 7-megapixel front-facing camera can be used for group FaceTime HD, and it has an Auto HDR function for a much clearer picture.

The iPad Air uses a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for enhanced personal protection. A Lightning connector is included for charging.

If outdoor activities are not your thing and you’re more of a “Netflix and chill” type of a person, now is the perfect time to catch up with your favorite shows in the comfort of your home, away from the summer heat. To help you unwind, the Apple iPad Air normally $499, but Amazon has it slashed its price by $30 to just $469. Get it now and take advantage of the cool offers from these retail giants.

