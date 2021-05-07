It’s as rare as a four-leaf clover to see top-of-the-line Apple products on sale, but among these iPad deals, there lies a singular opportunity. Right now, at Amazon, you can get a 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro (128GB) for $99 off. That’s a brand-new, 4th-generation iPad for only $900, a significant drop from its regular price of $999. Don’t let this fantastic deal pass you by.

Our reviewers rated the 2020 iPad Pro so highly, there wasn’t much that could be improved upon in 2021. (Apple upped the chip, but much of the functionality remains the same.) This iPad set a new standard with its screen quality, and our reviewers absolutely loved the software’s ease of use and the availability of ever more tablet-specific apps in the App Store. It’s lightweight and performs at such a high level that, if you attach a keyboard, the iPad Pro can easily replace most laptops.

Let’s talk about the screen, your entry point to the iPad. It’s absolutely brilliant, featuring a Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. It features a lidar scanner for immersive augmented reality and top-notch cameras for calls and photos. There are dual rear cameras — a 12MP wide camera and a 10MP ultrawide camera — as well as a 7MP TrueDepth front camera. The front-facing camera has a security feature as well; it enables Face ID so that you, and only you, can open your iPad Pro with just a glance.

Under the hood, this iPad pro is stacked with 128GB of storage and Apple’s lightning-fast A12Z Bionic chip. It’s true that 2021’s iPads, with their M1 chips, might be slightly faster, but this iPad’s chip absolutely destroyed the competition in performance and can easily run large programs, like 4K video editing software. On top of all these great details, the 2020 iPad Pro has a USB-C connection for fast charging and file transfers and a whopping 10-hour battery life. Add an Apple Pencil (sold separately, like the keyboard), and you have a powerful creative tool as well.

Last year’s iPad Pro remains a remarkably powerful tablet and could easily be this year’s laptop. Right now, at Amazon, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2020 is subject to an exceptional discount of $99 off. This iPad, which was $999, is down to only $900 — that’s a great deal on one of the best iPads we’ve ever seen.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations