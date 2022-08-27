 Skip to main content
Hurry! The 2021 Apple iPad is $49 off and selling fast

Nina Derwin
By
2021 Apple iPad 10.2 on a white background.

By now, the iPad has become almost as essential to everyday life as a smartphone for many of us. Lately, back-to-school iPad deals have been popping up left and right, and right now Amazon has a pretty excellent one. Today you can bring home a 2021 10.2-inch iPad for only $280, saving you $49 off its original price of $329. iPad deals like this don’t come along often, so click the Buy Now button below to add one to your cart, and keep reading to find out why you should buy the 2021 Apple iPad.

Why you should buy the 2021 Apple iPad

While you probably could rattle off a list of a hundred, or even a thousand, things you could do with a new iPad, it’s important to consider all of the reasons that the 2021 10.2 inch iPad is one of the tablet deals worth jumping on. For starters, it has Apple’s A13 Bionic Chip with Neutral Engine, meaning it’s one of the snappiest iPads ever made. It comes with an 8-megapixel back camera as well as a 12-megapixel front camera with Center Stage, so this is quickly going to become your go-to device for video calls and selfies alike.

With up to 10 hours of battery life, the 2021 iPad is ready to get you through a full day of work, school, or travel, and it’s super lightweight, so it’s never going to weigh you down. It works seamlessly with the first-generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, so in a matter of seconds you can go from traditional tablet to almost a full-blown laptop setup with maximum interactivity. The 2021 iPad comes with Touch ID, so you can have the most secure authentication possible, and Apple Pay makes it easier than ever to make purchases online and in person.

At only $280, which is $49 off its original price of $329, it’s never been more affordable to bring home such a powerful, versatile, and reliable iPad. This deal is going to sell out fast, so don’t miss your chance to take advantage of it. Add the 2021 iPad to your cart right now, and get busy being productive on the go.

