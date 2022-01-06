The 2021 iPad is $50 off at Amazon today, but hurry!

It’s no secret that iPads are some of the most powerful and versatile devices you can own. Whether it’s for taking notes, playing immersive games, creating content, or watching high-definition movies, an iPad can do it all. You can even turn an iPad into your daily computer with additional peripherals. However, iPad deals tend to be few and far between, which is why we’re very excited to share this fantastic offer on an iPad that you can pick up on Amazon right now. You can buy the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro for just $749, which is a $50 discount on the original price of $799. That’s an absolute steal of a price for the latest version of the most powerful iPad yet. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best tablet deals you can get right now.

The latest model of the 11-inch iPad Pro makes significant upgrades over its predecessor. When we compared the 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch and 2020 iPad Pro 11-inch, we highlighted the huge step up in processing power. The M1 chip on the 2021 model is both faster and more power-efficient, so you can stay productive throughout the entire day. It’s also better at handling processor-intensive tasks like video editing, gaming, and opening huge files. On top of that, the 2021 model has a minimum of 8GB of RAM, which makes it even better for multi-tasking and using split-screen apps. There’s also a new front-facing camera with a 12MP ultrawide lens that lets you take gorgeous selfies and get more people on the screen for a video call.

You can quickly update this device to the latest iPad OS 15, giving you access to all the improvements and ensuring compatibility with your favorite apps. With the M1 chip, this tablet can be an absolute workhorse no matter what your workload looks like. If you’re a creative individual, you’ll be glad to know that the iPad Pro works flawlessly with many different art-focused programs, including video editors, music studios, and drawing apps. If you’re a student or professional that needs to make documents on the go, you can easily pair this with any Bluetooth keyboard and start writing documents and annotating files on the go. If you need to use the iPad Pro as a laptop replacement, the spacious display and numerous multi-tasking features will help you easily make that transition.

The iPad Pro is easily one of the best tablets you can buy right now, and with this deal at Amazon, it’s an absolute no-brainer. Right now, you can pick up the latest version of the 11-inch iPad Pro for just $749, which is a huge $50 discount on the original price of $799. There’s no telling when this fantastic deal ends, so if this tablet catches your eye, hit the Buy Now button as soon as possible.

