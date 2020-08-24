Prime Day arrives early for the AirPods Pro — now only $220

Prime Day may have been postponed this year but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from bringing out some great early Prime Day deals. Right now, you can grab the latest Apple AirPods Pro for its lowest-ever price at the popular retailer. Unsurprisingly, it’s one of the best AirPods deals out there at the moment. With this offer, you’ll save $30 on the usual price, bringing the earbuds down to $220.

In case you were wondering why everyone loves the Apple AirPods Pro so much, there are plenty of reasons. They’re Apple’s best earphones yet. They offer active noise cancellation, which means you can focus on listening to your favorite music or podcasts without being distracted by the sounds around you. To make your experience even better, the earphones have adaptive EQ which means the earbuds automatically tune music to the shape of your ear, providing you with a far superior experience than before.

For those times when you do need to listen to the world around you, a transparency mode allows you to switch back into hearing what’s going on in your immediate vicinity without losing out on your music too much. Throw in the Apple AirPods Pro’s sweat and water resistance and these are perfect for when you’re working out or going for a run.

Siri support and what feels like near-instant setup alongside your other Apple devices (don’t worry, there’s Android compatibility, too) means the Apple AirPods Pro go from strength to strength. The only downside is that the battery life isn’t quite as great as with other wireless earphones but you still get up to 24 hours when used in conjunction with the wireless charging case. That’s generally more than enough for anyone.

Ordinarily priced at $250, the Apple AirPods Pro are down to just $220 at Amazon. That’s its lowest-price ever at Amazon and a fantastic deal no matter how you look at it. Generally, whenever Apple AirPods Pro go on offer, they don’t stay at that discount price for long. If you’re keen to see what all the fuss is about, you’ll need to jump on board quickly. We’re certain you won’t be disappointed by your time with the Apple AirPods Pro.

