Owning a great pair of noise-canceling in-ear headphones makes a huge difference to your daily life. Whether you’re at work and want to block out the sounds around you, or you’re exercising and want to hear your favorite songs in the best way, they’re a worthwhile investment. Right now, you can buy the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones for $50 off the usual price, or the Apple AirPods Pro for $30 off the usual price. Here’s everything you need to know.

Ordinarily priced at $230, Best Buy has reduced the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones to only $180. You even get 3 months of Tidal thrown in for free too.

These noise-canceling earbuds are well regarded in the field thanks to their advanced HD noise-canceling processor ensuring that all distracting background noise is blocked out so you can focus on your work or studies. On a full charge, you can enjoy 6 hours of power with the charging case offering a further three charges before you need to find a power source. That’s 24 hours of enjoying your music with minimal hassle!

When you do run low on power, a 10-minute quick charge in the charging case will provide you with up to 90 minutes of playtime so you can get back to enjoying your favorite tracks fast. Google Assistant support is also included making the whole experience all the more convenient.

Apple AirPods Pro — $250, was $220

While the Woot! deal that meant you could grab Apple AirPods Pro for only $210 has ended, you can still get them at Verizon for $220. With a $30 savings, it’s one of the best AirPods deals out there at the moment.

Apple AirPods Pro are Apple’s best headphones yet. They offer active noise cancellation along with adaptive EQ so that the music is automatically tuned to the shape of your ears for a superior listening experience. Active noise cancellation means you can enjoy the experience whether you’re at home or on your daily commute, canceling out all unwanted noises as you enjoy.

Battery life is a little lower than some wireless earphones with 4.5 hours of listening possible but the charging case bumps that up to 24 hours overall until you need to find a power source. Siri support means you can easily control what you’re listening to without having to touch a thing.

