Apple iPad 10.2 just dropped to its lowest-ever price before Prime Day

By

At its lowest-ever price at Amazon, you can grab the latest Apple iPad 10.2 for just $299 right now, saving you $30 on the usual price. It’s all part of the early Prime Day deals so this is a great time to treat yourself to a new iPad or maybe indulge yourself in your first ever Apple-flavored tablet. It’s likely that stock will be popular so if you’re keen to get in on the action, you’ll need to be quick to take advantage of it.

The Apple iPad 10.2 is easily the best iPad to buy when you’re on a budget and that goes even more so when it’s enjoying a discount too. The iPad offers a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display that looks suitably colorful and vibrant at all times. Alongside that is an A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine powering everything under the hood. There’s also an 8MP back camera for occasional photographs and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera that’s ideal for selfies or when you need to make a video call while on the move. An all-day, 10-hour battery life means you’ll easily be able to take the iPad around with you without worrying about it running out of juice.

If you want to expand the Apple iPad 10.2’s practicalities, there’s support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard so you can turn the iPad into a more practical work tool too. The only minor downsides here are that the speaker isn’t great and the storage capacity is only 32GB. The latter won’t be an issue if you store your documents on the cloud, however.

Normally priced at $329, you can buy the Apple iPad 10.2 for just $299 as part of the early Prime Day deals at Amazon. It’s a great way to enjoy a useful tablet for far less than usual, so expect stock to be limited.

More Prime Day tablet deals

Checking out the Prime Day deals? We’ve got your back with all the best deals and discounts. Whether you’re looking for the best Prime Day Apple deals with a plan to treating yourself to a new MacBook as well as iPad, or you’re specifically checking out the best Prime Day iPad deals, we’ve got them all. If you’re thinking of veering over to Android, there’s also the best Prime Day tablet deals too.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$550 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$660 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th-gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, this 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 4th Gen iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 256GB (Verizon)

$780 $880
Sign on with a two-year Verizon contract and save a Benjamin on the newest 4th-gen 256GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi and cellular 4G LTE connectivity that lets you use it on your data plan.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$369 $399
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 3rd Gen) - Apple Refurbished

$629 $899
If you want the best and beefiest iPad around, the Pro is the one. You can score this third-gen model professionally refurbished in like new condition from the Apple Store for a very nice discount.
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, 256GB)

$699 $740
If you want a tablet with some boosted storage space for your digital goodies, you can do a lot worse than this 2020 iPad Air.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Latest Model

$1,045 $1,099
Get the best of Apple's state-of-the-art technology with the Apple iPad Pro, capable of doing the work of a desktop with a fraction of the speed, making it a must-have for fast-moving professionals.
Buy at Amazon

iPad Mini 4 (September 2015) 64GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$235 $399
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Latest Model

$1,395 $2,092
If you want the bigger, more laptop-sized iPad Pro, then this is a modest (but still welcome) discount on the 12.9-inch 4th gen model.
Buy at Walmart

iPad Air 2 (October 2014) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$167 $499
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

Apple iPad Mini, 5th Generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Renewed)

$351 $369
Big, great things come in small packages, and nothing embodies this better than the 5th generation of the iPad Mini, equipped with a strong, fast-learning processor and a huge 64GB storage.
Buy at Amazon

iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 1st Gen (November 2015) 128GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$370 $799
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi + GSM/CDMA + LTE)

$200 $459
This is the Wi-Fi plus cellular model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad 4th Gen (November 2012) 16GB - Black - (Wi-Fi)

$76 $499
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad Mini 4 (September 2015) 16GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$230 $399
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Gold - (Wi-Fi)

$215 $329
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad 9.7-Inch 6th Gen (March 2018) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$245 $329
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - Latest Model

$850 $950
If storage isn't a priority but connectivity is, you can rely on this 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and cellular connections to complement your work and lighten the load.
Buy at Best Buy
FOR STUDENTS & TEACHERS

Apple iPad - Education Pricing for Students and Teachers

Exclusive discounts
College students and teachers (including homeschool teachers) can buy a new iPad from Apple and enjoy exclusive discounts with Education Pricing.
Buy at Apple

iPad Air 2 (September 2015) 16GB - Gold - (Wi-Fi)

$178 $499
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad Air 2 (September 2015) 64GB - Space Gray

$194 $499
Wi-Fi-only iPad Air 2 with 64GB of storage. Free shipping, 30-day money back guarantee, and a 12-month limited warranty. Tested to perform as new and 80% of original maximum battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$198 $329
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

Save on refurbished iPads from Apple

Up to $340 off
Brand new isn't the only way to buy iPads, and if you're willing to buy refurbished, you can score a hefty discount. Apple is offering up to $80 off a range of refurbished iPads on its online store.
Buy at Apple

iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 1st Gen (November 2015) 128GB - (Wi-Fi + GSM/CDMA + LTE)

$378 $1,079
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and a 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
