Apple iPad 10.2 just dropped to its lowest-ever price before Prime Day

At its lowest-ever price at Amazon, you can grab the latest Apple iPad 10.2 for just $299 right now, saving you $30 on the usual price. It’s all part of the early Prime Day deals so this is a great time to treat yourself to a new iPad or maybe indulge yourself in your first ever Apple-flavored tablet. It’s likely that stock will be popular so if you’re keen to get in on the action, you’ll need to be quick to take advantage of it.

The Apple iPad 10.2 is easily the best iPad to buy when you’re on a budget and that goes even more so when it’s enjoying a discount too. The iPad offers a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display that looks suitably colorful and vibrant at all times. Alongside that is an A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine powering everything under the hood. There’s also an 8MP back camera for occasional photographs and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera that’s ideal for selfies or when you need to make a video call while on the move. An all-day, 10-hour battery life means you’ll easily be able to take the iPad around with you without worrying about it running out of juice.

If you want to expand the Apple iPad 10.2’s practicalities, there’s support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard so you can turn the iPad into a more practical work tool too. The only minor downsides here are that the speaker isn’t great and the storage capacity is only 32GB. The latter won’t be an issue if you store your documents on the cloud, however.

Normally priced at $329, you can buy the Apple iPad 10.2 for just $299 as part of the early Prime Day deals at Amazon. It’s a great way to enjoy a useful tablet for far less than usual, so expect stock to be limited.

