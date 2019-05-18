Share

Apple makes the best tablets on the market, with its successful iPad and iPad Pro devices remaining widely popular even among people who don’t own iPhones or MacBooks. If you own one or are thinking of getting one, then a good iPad keyboard case is one of the best ways to get the most out of your tablet.

A keyboard case serves to both protect your tech and give you a set of laptop-like keys, effectively turning your iPad into a compact featherweight computer. You don’t have to shell out tons of cash for a good one, either, and two of our favorites are on sale right now for $80 or less. If you’re looking for a way to convert your Apple tablet into a 2-in-1 laptop, then check these deals out:

Logitech Slim Folio for 9.7-inch iPad

The 9.7-inch 2018 iPad Pro is our favorite tablet and the one we recommend for most buyers. It’s got snappy hardware and a great design, and it’s a superb value (we’ve seen a number of good iPad deals on the 9.7-inch model lately, with recent prices hovering around $250). Apple doesn’t make its own keyboard case for this as it does with the Pro, though, but you’ve got some great third-party options like the Slim Folio from Logitech.

The Logitech Slim Folio turns your 9.7-inch iPad into a super-slim computer, giving you a full set of keys as well as an angled stand that props up the tablet display like that of a laptop. It pairs with your tablet via Bluetooth, and even comes with shortcut keys made just for iOS, so it’s not a “one size fits all” solution like other keyboard cases – this one is tailor-made for your iPad. The Logitech Slim Folio is affordable, too, at just $74 after a $26 discount.

Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.5-inch iPad Pro

The standard iPad might be the best choice for the average user, but for more demanding techies who want the best, the iPad Pro is still the one to beat. Apple makes its own keyboard case for the Pro, too, which is nice for iOS lovers who prefer to stick with first-party accessories, and the Smart Keyboard Folio is the best one for this particular iPad. It provides both front and back coverage for your Pro, and doesn’t even require a Bluetooth connection – just slip the tablet onto the dock and you’re ready to start typing.

The Apple Smart Keyboard is a little costly at its usual $159 price tag, but if you need one for your iPad Pro and don’t want to spend more than $100, you’re in luck: Our favorite iPad Pro keyboard case is on sale right now for just $80, saving you almost 50%. With iPad Pro prices dropping to new lows, now’s a fine time to upgrade to the best tablet Apple has to offer, with a great (and deeply discounted) keyboard case as a nice cherry on top.

