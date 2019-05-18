Digital Trends
Deals

Turn your Apple tablet into a laptop with one of these iPad keyboard cases

Lucas Coll
By

Apple makes the best tablets on the market, with its successful iPad and iPad Pro devices remaining widely popular even among people who don’t own iPhones or MacBooks. If you own one or are thinking of getting one, then a good iPad keyboard case is one of the best ways to get the most out of your tablet.

A keyboard case serves to both protect your tech and give you a set of laptop-like keys, effectively turning your iPad into a compact featherweight computer. You don’t have to shell out tons of cash for a good one, either, and two of our favorites are on sale right now for $80 or less. If you’re looking for a way to convert your Apple tablet into a 2-in-1 laptop, then check these deals out:

Logitech Slim Folio for 9.7-inch iPad

Apple iPad keyboard case deals

The 9.7-inch 2018 iPad Pro is our favorite tablet and the one we recommend for most buyers. It’s got snappy hardware and a great design, and it’s a superb value (we’ve seen a number of good iPad deals on the 9.7-inch model lately, with recent prices hovering around $250). Apple doesn’t make its own keyboard case for this as it does with the Pro, though, but you’ve got some great third-party options like the Slim Folio from Logitech.

The Logitech Slim Folio turns your 9.7-inch iPad into a super-slim computer, giving you a full set of keys as well as an angled stand that props up the tablet display like that of a laptop. It pairs with your tablet via Bluetooth, and even comes with shortcut keys made just for iOS, so it’s not a “one size fits all” solution like other keyboard cases – this one is tailor-made for your iPad. The Logitech Slim Folio is affordable, too, at just $74 after a $26 discount.

Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Apple iPad keyboard case deals

The standard iPad might be the best choice for the average user, but for more demanding techies who want the best, the iPad Pro is still the one to beat. Apple makes its own keyboard case for the Pro, too, which is nice for iOS lovers who prefer to stick with first-party accessories, and the Smart Keyboard Folio is the best one for this particular iPad. It provides both front and back coverage for your Pro, and doesn’t even require a Bluetooth connection – just slip the tablet onto the dock and you’re ready to start typing.

The Apple Smart Keyboard is a little costly at its usual $159 price tag, but if you need one for your iPad Pro and don’t want to spend more than $100, you’re in luck: Our favorite iPad Pro keyboard case is on sale right now for just $80, saving you almost 50%. With iPad Pro prices dropping to new lows, now’s a fine time to upgrade to the best tablet Apple has to offer, with a great (and deeply discounted) keyboard case as a nice cherry on top.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech sales, Apple deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iPhone apps available right now (May 2019)
Apple AirPods
Apple

AirPods deal alert: Apple’s latest wireless earphones are at their lowest price

Apple just refreshed its AirPods, making an solid product even better. The newest AirPods make the case chargeable using Qi charging, always-on Siri, and better Bluetooth connectivity. While they're out of stock on Amazon, you can order now…
Posted By Ed Oswald
lg 4k tv deal uk6090pua best buy led 50inch
Deals

This 50-inch LG 4K TV is a must-have at $300, the lowest price yet for its size

There’s never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K TV, and that’s because Best Buy has slashed $50 off one of LG’s most popular 50-inch models.
Posted By Josh Levenson
beats pill plus bluetooth speaker sale amazon
Deals

Looking for a Bluetooth speaker? The Beats Pill Plus is less than $115 on Amazon

Looking for a Bluetooth speaker to take with you on your hikes, picnics, and trips to the beach this summer? Well, look no further — Amazon has shaved $66 off of the Beats Pill Plus.
Posted By Josh Levenson
REI Anniversary Sale Garmin deals
Deals

REI Anniversary Sale: Save big on these awesome Garmin smartwatches

If you’re in the market for a full-featured smartwatch that can do double duty as a detailed fitness tracker, look no further: For its Anniversary Sale, REI is offering savings of up to $150 on a few of the best Garmin fitness watches.
Posted By Lucas Coll
GoPro Fusion review
Deals

Looking for an action camera this summer? Best Buy halves price of GoPro Fusion

Looking for a great action camera? Best Buy's got a killer sale on the GoPro Fusion 360-degree action camera, a device we think is the future of 360-degree video. Normally $600, Best Buy has it on sale for half the normal price.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best 4K smart TV deals for May 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
google chromecast versus echo show
Deals

Looking for a smart speaker? Grab the first-generation Echo Show for only $90

Looking for a video-enabled Alexa device, but those high price tags scare you? If you don't mind the less sleek look of the first generation Echo Show, then Woot's latest electronics deal is one you don't want to miss: they're brand new…
Posted By Ed Oswald
best hiking backpacks osprey stratos 24 lifestyle
Deals

REI Anniversary Sale: Big price cuts on Patagonia, Osprey, and The North Face

The REI Anniversary Sale has big bargains on great equipment from brand names like Osprey, Patagonia, and the North Face right now. We’ve smoked out some of the best deals of the bunch that can save you cash on backpacks, jackets, and…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best sound machines for sleep benjamin combs 28896 unsplash
Deals

The best sound machines to help you fall (and stay) asleep

Whether you find that you sleep better with white noise, rain sounds, or deep sleep music, there’s a sound machine on the market that will be able to help you catch more z’s in no time at all.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
shark ion r85 robot vacuum black friday amazon
Smart Home

Grab a free upright vac to go with your Shark Ion robot vacuum

For those who haven't started spring cleaning, Shark's latest vacuum deal lets shoppers get hands on an ION Robot Vacuum and a regular vacuum too.
Posted By Steve Anderson
Stock photo of a Surface Laptop 2
Computing

Microsoft is discounting this Surface Laptop 2 by a sweet $300

Microsoft is offering a nearly 14-inch Surface Laptop 2 with 256GB of storage at a $300 discount until May 18, 2019. The laptop comes with a PixelSense display, and Intel Core i5 processor and a 720p HD camera.
Posted By Anita George
65 inch vizio p series 4k tv sale led
Deals

Don’t miss your chance to save $700 on a 65-inch Vizio P-Series 4K TV

Walmart has launched a corker of a sale on a 65-inch Vizio 4K TV that's perfect for aspiring cord cutters and satellite fans alike. This deal sends the price plummeting from $1,700 to $1,000.
Posted By Josh Levenson
samsung 50 inch 4k tv deal walmart un50nu7100
Deals

This 50-inch Samsung 4K TV is an absolute steal at $420

Need a 4K TV, but on a strict budget? Walmart has the answer: A 50-inch Samsung 4K TV for $330 off. You'll need to act fast to avoid disappointment though, as we've learned that the retailer is running low on stock.
Posted By Josh Levenson
sony wh-1000x headphones folding
Deals

The best wireless noise-canceling headphones are now on sale

In need of a reliable set of noise-canceling wireless headphones? You've come to the right place — Drop has knocked a cool $70 off the Sony WH-1000XM3, dropping (pun intended) the price of the cans down to a healthier $280.
Posted By Josh Levenson