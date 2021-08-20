Now is the perfect time to invest in new computing technology, especially ultra-portable, back-to-school staples like the tablets you’ll find in these iPad deals, tablet deals, and Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. Of course, there are larger items, too, like the great laptops you’ll find in these MacBook deals. But right now at Amazon, you can score $30 off the most portable tablet of all, the Apple iPad Mini. It’s down to $369, a massive drop from its original price of $399. Don’t let this deal get away!

Whether you’re running between classes or just need something ultra-portable for your work, Apple developed the perfect solution with the iPad Mini. This powerful little tablet measures only 7.9 inches by 5.3 inches and is a mere 0.24 inches wide. That makes it the most portable tablet you can find and the easiest device to just toss in your bag and get going. It’s got incredible Wi-Fi to connect you to the cloud for all your content, not to mention 64GB of storage so that you can bring a ton of movies, books, music, or work with you anywhere you go.

And when you get to your destination, if you want a fuller computing experience, you can easily attach a keyboard case, making this mini-tablet a whiz for taking notes, making presentations, or editing content. Increasingly, we’re seeing tablets and their peripherals take the place of larger laptops, and the iPad Mini can be the perfect device.

And despite its small size, the screen is still amazing. It has Apple’s 7.9-inch Retina display, which has legendary sharpness, color, and precision. Its True Tone and wide color technology give every image, every icon, and every graphic a little extra pop. Also, while this iPad Mini appeared in 2019, it has that period’s latest iPad OS. This is Apple’s custom-built tablet operating system, which makes multitasking, as well as general use, even breezier. Backing all this up is Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, which allows tons of multitasking between apps, tabs, Apple Arcade games … you name it.

If you’re all about security, there’s Touch ID, which employs the iPad Mini’s fingerprint sensor. And the battery life is great, supporting up to 10 hours of use. And as Zoom and FaceTime are taking over many work-from-home and class situations, there’s an 8-megapixel back camera and a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera. For the creatively minded, the iPad Mini supports Apple Pencil — what else do you need?

