Why now is the perfect time to buy an Apple iPad Mini

iPad mini, back and screen.

Now is the perfect time to invest in new computing technology, especially ultra-portable, back-to-school staples like the tablets you’ll find in these iPad deals, tablet deals, and Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. Of course, there are larger items, too, like the great laptops you’ll find in these MacBook deals. But right now at Amazon, you can score $30 off the most portable tablet of all, the Apple iPad Mini. It’s down to $369, a massive drop from its original price of $399. Don’t let this deal get away!

Whether you’re running between classes or just need something ultra-portable for your work, Apple developed the perfect solution with the iPad Mini. This powerful little tablet measures only 7.9 inches by 5.3 inches and is a mere 0.24 inches wide. That makes it the most portable tablet you can find and the easiest device to just toss in your bag and get going. It’s got incredible Wi-Fi to connect you to the cloud for all your content, not to mention 64GB of storage so that you can bring a ton of movies, books, music, or work with you anywhere you go.

And when you get to your destination, if you want a fuller computing experience, you can easily attach a keyboard case, making this mini-tablet a whiz for taking notes, making presentations, or editing content. Increasingly, we’re seeing tablets and their peripherals take the place of larger laptops, and the iPad Mini can be the perfect device.

And despite its small size, the screen is still amazing. It has Apple’s 7.9-inch Retina display, which has legendary sharpness, color, and precision. Its True Tone and wide color technology give every image, every icon, and every graphic a little extra pop. Also, while this iPad Mini appeared in 2019, it has that period’s latest iPad OS. This is Apple’s custom-built tablet operating system, which makes multitasking, as well as general use, even breezier. Backing all this up is Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, which allows tons of multitasking between apps, tabs, Apple Arcade games … you name it.

If you’re all about security, there’s Touch ID, which employs the iPad Mini’s fingerprint sensor. And the battery life is great, supporting up to 10 hours of use. And as Zoom and FaceTime are taking over many work-from-home and class situations, there’s an 8-megapixel back camera and a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera. For the creatively minded, the iPad Mini supports Apple Pencil — what else do you need?

More iPad deals

Is the Mini too small, maybe? Check out our roundup of all the best iPad deals below.

Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 4th Generation)

$500 $600
You can do more with this lightweight iPad Air. Upgrade the way you take down notes and edit presentations for your meetings. Catching up through FaceTime is even better with its 7MP front camera.
Buy at Target
LATEST MODEL

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$650 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th-gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$449 $549
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 256GB) - Silver

$1,099 $1,199
Built with the Apple M1 chip, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro guarantees that you will experience the best performance yet. It is designed with Liquid Retina XDR display for the ultimate editing experience.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance.
Buy at Amazon
