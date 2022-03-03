Apple iPad Mini down to lowest price of 2022 at Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new mobile computing device, look no further than the Apple iPad Mini, which is currently down to its lowest price of 2022 at Amazon. It’s an impressive tablet that makes great accompaniment for all sorts of uses, including taking notes in class, working on the go, and creating and consuming content from both the couch and the coffee shop. This impressive discount on the iPad Mini at Amazon is one of the best iPad deals we’ve come across, and even one of the best Apple deals as well. So read onward for more on this powerful little tablet and the great deal that awaits you.

Today’s best iPad Mini deal

Why Buy

Powerful but compact

Impressive cameras

Great battery life

Apple software ecosystem

The Apple iPad Mini is available for just $459 at Amazon right now, a savings of $40 from its regular price of $499. That’s a pretty impressive sale, as the iPad Mini — like most Apple products — doesn’t often see discounted prices. At its core, the Apple iPad Mini is a sized-down version of the wildly popular Apple iPad Air, for those who prefer something that stays in their hands with a little more ease, or who want the power and processing capabilities of a larger tablet in a slightly more affordable price range. But the iPad Mini features an A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, so while its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display frees up more room in your backpack, the iPad Mini sacrifices nothing when it comes to capability.

Speaking of capabilities, one of the most impressive features of the Apple iPad Mini is its cameras. Its front-facing camera utilizes an ultrawide lens that makes things like video conferencing and catching up with friends and family via video chat a more fun experience. It also utilizes Center Stage, a piece of software that keeps whoever is talking front and center. The rear camera is also impressive, and features a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens that shoots vivid photos, records great 4K video, and can even scan documents. And whether you’re playing with the cameras or any of your favorite apps, the iPad Mini’s battery is able to reach a full day of use, so you can play, create, or work wherever you feel like.

Perhaps the best feature of all when it comes to the Apple iPad Mini is the name on the box. Apple is universally known for making great, enjoyable products, and using a device with the Apple name on it brings with it access to the Apple hardware and software ecosystems. The Apple iPad Mini works with the Apple Pencil, a great device for creatives and note-takers, and anyone who prefers using the touchscreen with a stylus instead of their finger. Apple also makes a range of great iPad Mini cases and iPad keyboards, and the iPad Mini will, of course, be compatible with all sorts of great Apple software, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Safari, Pages, Numbers, and iCloud. The Apple iPad Mini is a remarkably versatile device that’s capable of becoming your notepad, photo studio, scanner, canvas, and mobile office.

An amazing value even at its regular price of $499, the Apple iPad Mini is currently seeing its lowest price of 2022. It can be grabbed for just $459 at Amazon, an impressive $40 savings on a device that rarely sees a discount. Free delivery is in play with your purchase, and our iPadOS tips and tricks are free as well to help break in your new Apple iPad Mini.

When are the best iPad Mini deals?

While this deal at Amazon on the Apple iPad Mini is the most impressive we’ve seen so far in 2022, there’s reason to believe additional deals and discounts can be found, particularly during prime shopping opportunities such as Prime Day, as well as during holiday shopping seasons such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s not uncommon to see massive discounts on tech during these shopping rushes, and there’s plenty of reason to believe the Apple iPad Mini will see an even larger discount during these prime shopping stretches.

Another great time to purchase an Apple iPad Mini is when a newer version is announced, as retailers will want to clear out old inventory, so don’t be afraid to check in with Digital Trends for announcements on potential iPad Mini updates. However, the iPad Mini has seen an update recently, as the current model is a 2021 release, and Apple is notorious for its secrecy and unpredictability when it comes to updating its products.

Something else to take into account when trying to track down the best Apple iPad Mini deal is that there’s a pretty good deal ripe for the picking right now, and as we’ve mentioned it is currently seeing its lowest price of 2022. This is especially something to consider if you’re in the market for a really great tablet right now, and don’t want to wait until Prime Day, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday to start creating, working, or binge watching with a new tablet.

Another good rule of thumb when keeping an eye out for the best deal is that while a better deal may eventually come around, the best deal is always the one currently being offered, as there’s no guarantee Prime Day, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday will bring the deal you’re waiting on for the specific device you’re looking at. You can grab a great deal on the Apple iPad Mini right now at Amazon, and that’s your best current bet for saving big on an Apple iPad Mini.

