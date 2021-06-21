Prime Day is officially here! It doesn’t get old saying that and it certainly doesn’t get old talking about all of the Prime Day deals that are live right now. Seriously, it’s an exciting time especially if you’ve been thinking about grabbing a new TV, new tablet, or anything really.

For its Prime members, Amazon has discounted the Apple iPad Mini WiFi by $70, or 18%. That means the final price is $329 plus free delivery and free returns. Only the space gray model is on sale, but at this price, that’s a small concession. The deal will end soon!

Apple’s iPad Mini is a smaller variant of the beloved iPad, meant for, well, people that want a smaller tablet! It features a 7.9-inch Retina display with True Tone and wide color technologies — all of which combine to deliver incredible visual fidelity. Inside is Apple’s A12 Bionic chip that delivers seamless loading and in-app experiences, whether you’re playing games or doodling. In Digital Trend’s 2019 iPad Mini review, our reviewer said it “performs like a beast,” thanks to the chip, fluid software, and the stunning display, which is responsive and vibrant. It’s also one of the best tablets for kids because of its size and above-average usability. Your kids will love it!

It takes 8MP photos, records 1080p HD videos, and allows you to stay in touch with friends and family through FaceTime. Plus, you get access to iTunes and thousands, if not millions, of apps, games, and experiences. The battery lasts for up to 10-hours on a single charge, which is excellent if you’re out and about.

Amazon is offering the 2019 iPad Mini WiFi in space gray (64GB) for $329, which is ridiculously low. That’s $70 off $399, not including the free shipping. Now is the best time to snag the iPad if you’ve had your eye on it. It probably won’t be this low again for a while.

More Prime Day tablet deals available now

Want an iPad but a bigger model? Want a different tablet altogether? Amazon has you covered with its crazy Prime Day deals, and we’ve rounded up all of the best Prime Day tablet deals below, including Prime Day iPad deals.

