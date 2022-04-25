Today’s best phone deal: Get an iPhone SE 2 for $284 today

While Apple’s lineup of phones is impressive, they also tend to be expensive, and even their newest iPhone SE 2022, a model ostensibly marketed as affordable, can still be pretty expensive given that it starts at $430. Thankfully, older models of iPhones are still going around, including this refurbished iPhone SE 2 from Gamestop that even gives you a discount down to $284 from $400. That’s a pretty substantial discount and one of the better iPhone deals we’ve seen lately.

Right off the bat, we have to stress that the refurbishment job from Gamespot is top-notch, and we mention that because we know how put-0ff some might be with refurbished electronics, but we wouldn’t list here if we didn’t trust it. Not only is it cleaned and sanitized, probably one of the most important things you can do to use electronics, but it also goes through a 27-point inspection process to certify it’s in the original working order. Not only that, but it comes with a 30-day return window for a full refund if there are any issues, as well as a one-year limited warranty, which is great since most electrical gremlins tend to show up in the first few months of owning electronics.

As for the iPhone itself, it has some great specs, with the famous 4.7-inch retina screen being great for those who love to watch and stream content on their phone. It has Apple’s A13 chip, one of their most powerful, and only a couple of generations behind their flagship model, so you’re still getting a ton of use out of it. The internal storage comes in at 64GBs, although you can get refurbished models with 128gGBs and 256GBs, with the 128GBs version being a consideration if you can afford it. Most importantly, the iPhone comes unlocked, so you can use it with whichever network is best for you!

Overall, even though this iPhone SE 2 is refurbished, Gamestop does a good job in their refurbishment process, and the discount they provide, bringing it down to $284 from $400, is also a pretty significant incentive to pick one up. If you do end up getting it, you should check out some of the other Apple deals that you can pair with your new iPhone, or if you’d like to see what the rest of the market has to offer, we’ve rounded up some of the best phone deals happening right now.

