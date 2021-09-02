When it comes to Labor Day, we know you’re looking for the deepest discounts on the very best tech, which is why we’re kicking of these Labor Day sales with Apple deals. We almost never see discounts on Apple’s high-in-demand products, but for Labor Day, we’re seeing deals on everything from Apple TV to the newest iPad to the Apple Watch 6. Jump into these deals and take advantage, before they’re all gone!

Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $119, was $159

It is extremely rare that an Apple product will be 25% off, and yet here we are: At Amazon today you can score the Apple AirPods with Charging Case for only $119. The original AirPods were a game-changer when it came to wireless earbuds. Outside of their fabulous design, these AirPods are easily set up and have built-in tech that pauses music or other content when you remove them from your ears. The H1 chip ensures the highest quality sound and the charging case guarantees up to 24 hours of battery life (with five hours per charge). There is no simpler, more gorgeous, and effective pair of wireless earphones, especially at this price.

Apple AirPods Pro — $190, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro are the “best buds” according to our reviewers. The big step up here from the basic AirPods is the addition of Active Noise Cancellation for the ultimate immersive sound experience. These buds come with three sizes of soft, silicone tips, to make sure that sound is being customized to your ears, and on top of this, they are sweat- and water-resistant. There’s transparency mode so that you can allow in your desired level of outside noise and their wireless charging case can give you up to 24 hours of battery life. The best part: you can activate most of these buds’ features by just saying “Hey Siri,” so there’s touchless convenience too.

2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB) — $190, was $199

It’s not the largest discount we’ve ever seen, but anything off the newest Apple TV is a bonus because it’s difficult to find a medium between your TV and all the content the Internet has to offer that is better designed or easier to use. The newest Apple TV is powered by the A12 Bionic chip for the best audio, video, and graphics — delivered quickly and seamlessly. There’s 4K High Frame Rate HDR with Dolby Vision for the clearest video and the new Siri Remote makes browsing and most important, search, easier than ever. Whether you want to sit back with your favorite streamers, like Disney + or Netflix, or cast your content from your device to your 4K TV, there’s no simpler or more graceful way to do it than with Apple TV.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) — $349, was $399

The best “feature-rich watch” according to our review, the Apple Watch Series 6 looks similar to the Apple Watch Series 5, but it’s way better. It’s performance is far superior, and receiving calls, listening to music, and paying with a tap of your watch has never been easier. Unlike its predecessor, this model’s GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist. Its fitness tracking abilities are impressive as well, with accurate monitoring of your daily activities (including yoga and dance) and the option to take health measurements — like your blood oxygen levels and an electrocardiogram — across different kinds of workouts, including swimming. There’s almost too many different watch faces to choose from, and this smartwatch’s battery life lasts more than a day.

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) — $749, was $799

When comparing the iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) and the iPad Pro 11-inch (2020), this version is a vast improvement. It’s an iPad for someone who wants faultless performance and the most impressive features, beginning with Apple’s M1 processor. There’s the incredibly clear and highly functional 11-inch display, as well as the USB 4/Thunderbolt 3 port, a new feature for iPads. If you’re considering upgrading your tablet or replacing your laptop with a tablet, this could be your chance. There’s 128GB of storage, Face ID for secure authentication, as well as ease of access and Apple Pay so you can leave your wallet at home. The audio setup is superb, and there’s support for Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio. And You won’t find a more stunning display than the iPad Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR display. Finally, Apple added a new, front-facing 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, complete with Center Stage. Tablets don’t get much better.

13-inch Apple MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) — $950, was $999

Just in time for Labor Day, Amazon is offering a big discount on the 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an Apple M1 Chip, 13-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB solid-state drive. You get $50 off the full price, bringing it to $949 with free shipping and free returns. That M1 chip offers excellent performance and has machine-learning support built in. The CPU has 8-cores, which is 3.5-times faster than the previous-gen MacBook models. The Air has a battery that will last for up to 18 hours on a single charge, so you can take it and use it just about anywhere, anytime — no worries. It’s amazing at handling Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365, and Google Drive and of course, it’s a dream for your favorite iPhone and iPad apps. There’s no program, big or small, that this laptop can’t handle with ease — and it looks great doing it.

More Apple deals

Want to see what else Apple has to offer for Labor Day? Check out our roundup of the best Apple deals, below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations