The new Apple MacBook Air is at its best price with these Amazon deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still weeks away but Amazon is already treating us to these exciting Apple MacBook Air discounts. The retail giant even drops the latest MacBook Air back to its best price today. These early holiday MacBook Air deals also include a cool $70 price cut off the previous model. If you want to save on a new laptop before the shopping frenzy begins, jump on these incredible deals.

Latest Apple MacBook Air — $900 (128GB) and $1,100 (256GB)

If you are getting your first Mac, the latest Apple MacBook Air is a great pick. This entry-level Mac packs a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM that can handle working with Photoshop. That means it should have no problem running your everyday tasks, from word processing to web browsing and video streaming. The MacBook Air can give you a snappy and smooth performance — at prices lower than its Pro siblings.

Aside from being an ultra-lightweight workstation for students and business professionals, the Apple MacBook Air can also be a notebook for photographers and graphic designers. Its edge-to-edge Retina display has the same resolution as the MacBook Pro and produces accurate colors. Whether you need a portable photo editing machine or an easy-to-carry notebook for school or office, the 2019 MacBook Air can be an excellent choice.

If you are looking for a budget-friendly way to enter the Mac environment, the 2019 Apple MacBook Air is your best option. It is the most affordable among the current MacBook models. Amazon makes it even more affordable with a $199 price cut. This discount is applicable to the 128GB and 256GB variants. Grab any of these sweet Apple deals to take home the new MacBook Air at its best price on Amazon.

13-Inch Apple MacBook Air — $929 (Intel Core i5) and $1,097 (Intel Core i7)

The 2017 Apple MacBook Air maybe two years old but its components are still relevant. The models here let you choose between the Intel Core i5 and i7 variants, which both have a 128GB SSD. These MacBooks also feature two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Thunderbolt 2 port, plus an SDXC card slot that is not available on the new model.

Getting the previous-model MacBook Air can still be a good investment. It is compatible with the new MacOS Catalina, and it is expected to receive updates for years to come. Also, you can get up to 10 years of use with this notebook because of its durable build and Apple’s customer service.

Amazon’s deal on the new Apple MacBook Air definitely takes the cake, but these discounted MacBook Air models give you more choices. They can even be the better pick for photographers who prefer a notebook with an SDXC card slot. Grab any of these MacBook deals to get the usually $999 Intel Core i5 variant for $929 or the $1,149 Intel Core i7 model for $1,097 when you order today.

Read our Apple MacBook Air buying guide to learn which model best suits your needs. For more savings on the Apple iPad, Apple iPhone, and other premium Apple products, visit our curated deals page.

