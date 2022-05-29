Apple Watch Memorial Day Sale: Get the smartwatch for $199

Memorial Day sales are fully underway now for holiday weekend. If you’re looking for Apple Watch deals, don’t count on an Apple Memorial Day sale. However, right now there are some deep discounts on some highly sought-after Apple Watches when you look elsewhere. In terms of smartwatch deals, you can’t go wrong. Read on while we take you through the best deals in the Apple Watch Memorial Day sale and explain why one of these Apple Watches deserves to be on your wrist.

Apple Watch Memorial Day Sale: Today’s best deals

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) — $199, was $229

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) — $249, was $279

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS) — $384, was $399

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) — $199, was $229

Why Buy:

Cheap Apple Watch

Monitors fitness and workouts

Swimproof

Retina display

The Apple Watch Series 3 might be quite old for an Apple Watch but it still packs in the core essentials that you may need. If you’re on a budget but keen to see how an Apple Watch can improve your life, this is a good starting point. It offers all the basics. It has GPS built-in so every time you go for a walk or run, it tracks your activity monitoring the location you’ve visited. Alongside that, extensive exercise and workout tracking means that the Apple Watch Series 3 is able to tell you how many calories you’ve burned, how far you’ve traveled, your cadence, and a few other useful statistics, too. It also monitors your improvements so you can see how well you’re doing on your journey.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is swim-proof, too, so all these features work just as well in the pool as they do on dry land, giving you plenty of options for working out. It also has an optical heart sensor so it can monitor your heart rate while you go about your daily business, potentially giving you some insight into how healthy you are.

It’s also a convenient smartwatch as it will ping over notifications that would only otherwise appear on your phone. These include messages, calendar reminders, or even phone calls. It’s also possible to store music, podcasts, and audiobooks on the watch, saving you the need to store them on your phone instead. The Apple Watch Series 3 might be a little slower than newer Apple Watches but it’s still pretty proficient when starting out, or if you’re not sure if an Apple Watch is for you.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) — $249, was $279

Why Buy:

Stylish design

Comprehensive health tracking

Fast performance

Easy to use

The Apple Watch SE is best referred to as the Apple Watch for most people. It looks great with its Retina screen ensuring you get a clear look every time you lift your wrist. While there’s no Always-On display, the Apple Watch SE has most other features you could need. It’s lightweight and measures plenty of things about you. These include all the steps you take, calories you burn, and any workouts you complete. It’s now possible to track tai chi and Pilates, as well as more obvious workouts with the Apple Watch SE doing a great job of monitoring them accurately.

Elsewhere, the Apple Watch SE tracks your heart rate, giving you a heads-up of any unusually low or high heart rates as well as if anything irregular pops up. It’s also able to monitor your sleep patterns, too, so you always have a full view of how your body is performing, even when you’re snoozing.

The Apple Watch SE is fast to use thanks an optimized WatchOS experience which means it’s easy for you to browse through apps or twist the digital crown to find what you need. Notifications come through efficiently so you can easily take calls, reply to messages, and interact with many third-party apps as well. Set it up appropriately and you’ll rarely need to look at your phone throughout the day making the Apple Watch SE a fast favorite in any busy lifestyle.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS) — $384, was $399

Why Buy:

Extensive health sensors

Very stylish appearance

Fast performance

Always-on display

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the ultimate Apple Watch. It consistently offers some great standout features. These include an Always-on Retina display which means your watch is always ready for you to look at. It offers up nearly 20% more screen area than the Series 6 so it’s far easier to see and use than before. Alongside that, the display is robust too as it’s Apple’s most crack-resistant front crystal yet as well as offering IPX6 dust resistance and a swim-proof design.

Besides being robust and looking great, the Apple Watch Series 7 also has a wealth of health sensors. It can measure your blood oxygen levels via a powerful sensor, and it can also take an ECG at any time. It’s the most comprehensive way of checking your health with an Apple Watch right now, building upon the existing heart rate monitoring tools too.

As with all Apple Watches, the Apple Watch Series 7 also does a great job of tracking workouts and daily activities. At all times, it keeps a shrewd eye on your calorie burn, how many steps you take, and any form of exercise that may occur. Browsing through apps is speedy as well thanks to a superior processor than before, so you’ll soon find yourself gravitating towards the Apple Watch Series 7 rather than your phone. It’s hugely useful and motivating to have so much power on your wrist.

Editors' Recommendations