After the latest iOS watch was released, deals on the Apple Watch Series 3 have become more popular across top online retailers. Amazon has even dropped this former best smartwatch down to its lowest price of $189. Grab this smartwatch deal for further savings on the most affordable Apple Watch model today.

Amazon’s discount slashes $10 off the usually $199 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 GPS smartwatch. You can even get another $50 off when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. This makes it more affordable than a similar Apple Watch deal we recently featured. Hurry and order now while stock is on hand.

With the Apple Watch Series 3, you get a good mix of functionality and value. It offers features similar to the newer Series 4 and Series 5 at a much more affordable price. If you want to buy your first smartwatch without breaking the bank, this previous-gen Apple Watch is an excellent pick.

At two years old, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still one of the best smartwatches available. It is a well-built device that packs premium components. And since it is still compatible with the recently launched WatchOS 6, you get most of the features available in the newer Apple Watch models. This update improves its already superb fitness tracking ability. Plus, it includes new watch faces, a dedicated Apple Watch App Store, a new Cycle Tracking app, and enhanced Siri functionality.

The previous-gen Apple Watch Series 3 is worth the investment. This premium smartwatch is a great accessory that can match different outfits and activities. There is a wide selection of straps you can choose from, so you are sure to find something that best fits your style. You can also get years of use out of this durable device if you treat it just like any other expensive watch. Order yours from Amazon now for only $189 instead of its usual $199. We do not know how long this Apple Watch deal will last, so act fast before it is gone.

