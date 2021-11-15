As part of the best Black Friday deals out there, the Apple Watch Series 6 has received a massive price cut, bringing it down to just $349 at Amazon right now. One of the best smartwatches out there, it’s just one of the many awesome Black Friday Apple Watch deals going on. It’s an ideal purchase for anyone that has been seeking out the pick of the Black Friday smartwatch deals going on at the moment. Looking for something a little different? We also have plenty of Black Friday Apple deals rounded up.

Apple Watch Series 6 Black Friday Deal: Cheapest Price Today

The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best smartwatches out there at the moment, particularly for iOS users. It offers everything you could need while looking super stylish, too. At its simplest, it provides you with notifications to your wrist instead of you needing to grab your phone. You can reply to texts from there as well as take calls.

The Apple Watch Series 6 does so much more though. That includes a sensor that measures your blood oxygen levels as well as an ECG app so it can track your heart rhythm at all times, potentially giving you a heads up on any issues. Its always-on retina display is 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is down so it’s always ready to go. It’s also speedy to respond and can track all your activities whether you’re walking, running, cycling, or even doing Pilates or other workouts. Such metrics are a great way of motivating you into doing more with your walks and workouts, enabling you to keep track of your performance.

The watch is even swim-proof so you can easily take it in the pool with you tracking your laps and workout times. Plus, you can sync your favorite music and podcasts to the device so there is no need to have your phone with you.

Normally priced at $399, the Apple Watch Series 6 is down to $349 at Amazon. If it appeals to you (and why wouldn’t it?), you’ll want to grab it now while stocks last. It’s sure to be hugely popular.

