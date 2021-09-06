  1. Deals
Apple Watch Series 6 is so cheap for Labor Day it could be a mistake

By
apple-watch-series-6
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Amazon has some fantastic Labor Day sales going on right now with the Apple Watch Series 6 being a particular highlight. It’s currently reduced to just $329, saving you $70 on the usual price. If you’re looking to buy one of the best smartwatches out there, you won’t be disappointed especially at this price. Be quick though as stock is very limited while it’s so heavily discounted.

Considered to be the best and most feature-rich smartwatch you can buy right now, we’re huge fans of the Apple Watch Series 6 because it offers pretty much everything you could need from a wearable right now. It has highly comprehensive health and activity tracking including the ability to monitor your blood oxygen levels, track your heart rate via the ECG app, as well as all the usual fitness features you’ll see elsewhere amongst the best smartwatches on the market.

Alongside that, it looks utterly gorgeous thanks to its always-on Retina display that adds visual appeal and avoids the need to lift your wrist up regularly. With a powerful Apple S2 chip, it’s speedier to respond than previous Apple Watches as well, never missing a beat as you negotiate its user interface. With reliable software and style to boot, you simply can’t go wrong with the Apple Watch Series 6, proving just why a smartwatch is a great addition to your gadget collection.

Ordinarily priced at $399, you can snap up the latest Apple Watch Series 6 for just $329 right now as part of the Amazon Labor Day sales. You’ll need to be fast as stock is sure to be limited at this price and it’s guaranteed this will make a fantastic gift for you or a loved one.

