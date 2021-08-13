  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple Watch Series 6 is $100 off at Amazon today

By
Apple Watch Series 6 with red aluminum case and red sport band.

So many of the latest Apple Watch deals include older models, which means if you’re waiting for the Series 6 to drop, you might have been passing over a lot of different Apple deals up until now. It’s possible some of you may have jumped the fence to snag one of the Samsung Galaxy Watch deals instead.

All of that aside, we have some great news because Amazon has discounted the Apple Watch Series 6 by $100. You can grab the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS in the 40mm size with a red aluminum case and red sport band for $299 with free Prime one-day shipping. That is a fantastic deal!

If you need convincing or just want to know about the Series 6 upgrade, it’s all laid out in our Apple Watch Series 6 review. Andy calls it the “best, most feature-rich smartwatch you can buy,” and for good reason. It offers some of the most comprehensive health and activity tracking on the market, with reliable software and a convenient, accessible experience. It has an always-on display with beautiful designs, and the Apple S2 chip powering the watch is a performance beast.

The red model comes with a matching red aluminum case and red silicone sport band. It looks vibrant, dare we say exotic. It also comes with GPS built-in so you can track your runs and movements even without a phone nearby. Additional connectivity includes Bluetooth, 5GHz Wi-Fi, and NFC. You can also track blood oxygen levels and your heart rhythm thanks to the ECG function. Oh, and it works like a traditional watch with “smart” mobile notifications and much more. If you do decide to grab the watch and need some help, we have a Series 6 tips and tricks guide that’s worth checking out.

Normally $400, Amazon has slashed $100 off the price and is offering the Series 6 in all-red for $299 with free Prime one-day shipping. Some of the other models are on sale, too, if you’re not fond of the bright red, but prices for those will vary. You can check those out below.

More smartwatch deals available now

Not a fan of Apple or want to see what other brands have to offer? We rounded up all of the best smartwatch deals and promotions that are available right now. You can take a look at all of those below.

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$179 $200
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Buy at Adorama

Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)

$99 $155
If you're in the market for a smartwatch that maintains the classic wristwatch look, the Fossil Hybrid Commuter is a great option, designed with convenient features that make life a walk in the park.
Buy at Fossil

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)

$275 $295
For a sleek and stylish smartwatch that comes with all the functionality and none of the bulk, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is the perfect option for the stylish intellectual with a passion for fashion.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

$290 $500
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm, GPS)

$200 $250
The stylish smartwatch for Android people who love to stay fit, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a great looking smartwatch that performs exceptionally well to boot. Now an absolute steal.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Everything we know

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Everything we know about Call of Duty: Vanguard

call-of-duty-2021-will-reportedly-be-revealed-within-warzone

Fortnite season 7, week 10 challenges, and how to complete them

fortnite season 7 week 10 challenge guide how to damage doctor slone 20210812163630

Apple iPhone 13: Everything we know so far

iPhone 12 Mini screeen.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Where to find Xur for the weekend of August 13

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

AMD could be backtracking its stance on GPUs for cryptocurrency miners

amd rx 570 duo card rumored cryptocurrency miners

The best to-do list apps for students

best weather apps for Android

Astro Gaming is the latest sponsor to drop Activision-Blizzard

Call of Duty Warzone Black Ops Cold War AMP 63

Best free antivirus software for 2021

best free antivirus

Forget deepfakes. Nvidia just proved how good graphics have become at fooling us

Nvidia CEO in a virtual kitchen.

How to watch the Star Trek movies and TV shows in order

William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy in Star Trek: The Original Series

Best PS5 game deals for August 2021

Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

Surface Book 4: Everything about Microsoft’s most powerful 2-in-1 so far

Surface Book 3 sitting on the floor with screen open.