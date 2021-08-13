So many of the latest Apple Watch deals include older models, which means if you’re waiting for the Series 6 to drop, you might have been passing over a lot of different Apple deals up until now. It’s possible some of you may have jumped the fence to snag one of the Samsung Galaxy Watch deals instead.

All of that aside, we have some great news because Amazon has discounted the Apple Watch Series 6 by $100. You can grab the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS in the 40mm size with a red aluminum case and red sport band for $299 with free Prime one-day shipping. That is a fantastic deal!

If you need convincing or just want to know about the Series 6 upgrade, it’s all laid out in our Apple Watch Series 6 review. Andy calls it the “best, most feature-rich smartwatch you can buy,” and for good reason. It offers some of the most comprehensive health and activity tracking on the market, with reliable software and a convenient, accessible experience. It has an always-on display with beautiful designs, and the Apple S2 chip powering the watch is a performance beast.

The red model comes with a matching red aluminum case and red silicone sport band. It looks vibrant, dare we say exotic. It also comes with GPS built-in so you can track your runs and movements even without a phone nearby. Additional connectivity includes Bluetooth, 5GHz Wi-Fi, and NFC. You can also track blood oxygen levels and your heart rhythm thanks to the ECG function. Oh, and it works like a traditional watch with “smart” mobile notifications and much more. If you do decide to grab the watch and need some help, we have a Series 6 tips and tricks guide that’s worth checking out.

Normally $400, Amazon has slashed $100 off the price and is offering the Series 6 in all-red for $299 with free Prime one-day shipping. Some of the other models are on sale, too, if you’re not fond of the bright red, but prices for those will vary. You can check those out below.

More smartwatch deals available now

Not a fan of Apple or want to see what other brands have to offer? We rounded up all of the best smartwatch deals and promotions that are available right now. You can take a look at all of those below.

