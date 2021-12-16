One of the best Apple Watch deals we’ve seen has popped up at Amazon today, and it’s a deal that beats anything we saw even during the massively discounted Black Friday sales. The Apple Watch Series 7 saw a price drop to $380 for Black Friday, and this deal drops the price all the way down to $349, a savings of $50 from its regular price of $399. Whether you’re on the lookout for some smartwatch deals, or just some Apple deals in general, this one blows away any discount we’ve seen on the Apple Watch Series 7 so far.

Fitness and adventure enthusiasts will want to pounce on this deal quickly, as the Apple Watch Series 7 is made with the outdoors in mind. It features a crack-resistant screen for surviving intense workouts and camping trips, and a variety of software and hardware features combine to provide heart-rate monitoring, tai chi and pilates workout tracking, and blood-oxygen-level tracking. More practical features of the Apple Watch Series 7 include a super-sharp Retina display, music and other media syncing across Apple devices, and access to Apple’s software ecosystem that includes Apple Pay, Apple Maps, and the App Store

Nowadays it’s pretty commonplace for wearable tech to double as a fashion statement, and in addition to its prowess as a fitness device, the Apple Watch Series 7 brings sufficient style to anyone’s wardrobe. It wears well with any occasion, and is the newest iteration of the popular smartwatch by the legendary design minds at Apple. Interchangeable bands are available, creating a huge variety of styling possibilities. The Apple Watch Series 7 is quite the looker — the best smartwatch you can buy, as you’ll find in our best smartwatches for 2021 rundown — whether you’re getting your body in shape on the trails or heading out for a night on the town.

A huge savings even when compared to the Black Friday deals we saw, this offer from Amazon on the Apple Watch Series 7 drops the price down to only $349. That’s a $50 savings on a top-notch, newly released device, so run over to Amazon quickly to claim yours.

