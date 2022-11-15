Apple Watch Series 8 just got an unprecedented price cut

The Walmart Black Friday deals are looking pretty great already with some excellent opportunities for shoppers to beat the Black Friday rush while still getting all the products they could want at Black Friday prices. Right now, you can buy the latest Apple Watch Series 8 for only $349 saving you $50 off the usual price of $399. Having only recently launched, this is a fantastic deal for anyone that wants the latest smartwatch for less. It’s unlikely we’ll see better Black Friday Apple Watch deals than this one. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a seriously great smartwatch. While it may be near identical to the Series 7 (so give it a miss if you already have one of those), for everyone else, it’s fantastic. It has many health sensors including the ability to measure your blood oxygen levels, take an ECG anytime you need it, as well as monitor any high or low heart rates, as well as irregular rhythms too. It also has a new temperature sensor that provides retrospective ovulation estimates along with advanced cycle-tracking features.

During your day, it also has an enhanced workout app with more advanced metrics so you can always monitor how you’re doing on runs, walks, swims, or when participating in many other forms of workouts. There’s also Apple’s Activity Rings system so, at a glance, you can see how many calories you’ve burned throughout the day as well as how much exercise you’ve undertaken. It’s all a neat way of motivating you to do more. With a large, always-on display, you can always see clearly what’s going on while also enjoying a classy design. All-day battery life proves useful along with IP6X dust resistance and swim proofing. One of the best smartwatches around, it’s hard to find fault in the Apple Watch Series 8. It does everything you need, right down to enabling you to take calls or send texts from your wrist, all while looking great and being surprisingly robust.

Normally priced at $399, the Apple Watch Series 8 is down to $349 for a limited time only as part of the Walmart Black Friday sales. It’s sure to be a huge hit so snap it up now before the deal ends or stock runs out.

